Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Reveals Chris Paul’s True Character, Slams NBA For Being One-Sided

The fourth quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets ended up with a brawl involving Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, and Chris Paul. The commotion started when Ingram shoved James Harden, but one of the most talked about topics in the league right now is Rondo spitting on Paul.

Rajon Rondo has strongly denied the allegation that he intentionally spit on Chris Paul. The Lakers veteran point guard explained that he was wearing a mouthguard that would affect his ability to spit on Paul, adding that he was only telling the Rockets superstar “to get the [expletive] out of here.” Rondo also said if he really did such thing on Paul, his body language would be different.

Before handing the punishments, the NBA evaluated a video taken from courtside by one of the Rockets’ staffs. The video showed that Rajon Rondo really spits on Chris Paul’s face. Rondo slammed the NBA for being one-sided and said that Paul was trying to make himself look like the “good guy.” Rondo insisted that Paul also has a hand in worsening the situation and described him as a “horrible teammate.”

“Of course, the NBA went with his side because I got three games and he got two,” Rondo told ESPN. “Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy. They don’t know he’s a horrible teammate. They don’t know how he treats people. Look at what he did last year when he was in L.A.; trying to get to the Clippers’ locker room. They don’t want to believe he’s capable of taunting and igniting an incident. He comes out and says I spit and the media sides with that.”

After the video surfaced, most NBA fans definitely see Rajon Rondo as the bad guy and Chris Paul as the victim. However, there are some NBA players who are supporting Rondo’s claim that Paul is a horrible teammate. When asked by Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype about Rondo’s statements, Ryan Hollins, who spent two seasons with Paul in the Los Angeles Clippers, said that the Rockets superstar need some growing to do and added that not everything that glitters is gold.

Meanwhile, Glen Davis, who has an experience playing with both Paul and Rondo, described CP3 as a “bad teammate” on his Instagram account (h/t ESPN). As of now, it seems like bad blood between Paul and Rondo will continue throughout the 2018-19 NBA season. The two veteran point guards are set to face each other again on the court when the Lakers visit the Rockets on December 13 at Toyota Center.