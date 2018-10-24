Sofia Richie & Scott Disick In ‘No Rush’ To Get Married, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship is getting so serious that they’ve been talking about marriage, which is a feat that Disick never got to experience with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been dating for over a year, and are completely in love. They have been nearly inseparable since they began dating, and are often spotted together spending time with Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian.

Sources tell the outlet that Richie is completely in love with Disick and would love to be his wife someday. However, she’s only 20-years-old and doesn’t believe they need to rush into marriage.

“Sofia falls more in love with Scott every day and could definitely see herself spending the rest of her life with him. However, Sofia realizes she’s still young and she’s not in any rush to get married. She knows that one of the things Scott loves most about her is that she never pressures him to settle down or get married and she always has her own thing going on,” an insider dished.

In addition, the source went on to say that Richie is very independent and also wants to focus on her career in hopes of being successful before tying the knot and settling down.

“Sofia is a very independent woman and is super focused on her career and being successful. She doesn’t need a man to support her and although marrying Scott would be a dream come true, Sofia is just as happy with the time they spend together and the special connection they have.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick has become a much “better man” since he began dating Sofia Richie. As many fans will remember, Scott’s drinking and hard-partying ways were a constant problem in his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, and eventually led to their break up.

However, sources now claim that Disick is living a much healthier life and that Richie is the main reason for his turnaround. Since they began dating her healthy habits have reportedly rubbed off on Scott, which has become more mature and is spending more time with his kids all because of Sofia’s influence.

