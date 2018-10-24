Prince Harry Stops To Chat To Woman Who Served His Grandmother Tea In 1953

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has been melting hearts everywhere on his and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s tour Down Under. The couple has only been on tour for just over a week, but so far Harry has already heartily hugged his “Favorite Aussie” in Sydney when he rushed over to see her in the crowds and introduce her to Meghan, refused to cut short a conversation with a military widow despite his staff trying to urge him on, and shown off his protective side on numerous occasions when it comes to his pregnant wife.

The couple is now in Fiji for a quick visit to the beautiful island nation, and Harry has again shown the kind and compassionate side he no doubt inherited from his mother, Princess Diana. Prince Harry was unveiling a dedication to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy Project in the Colo-i-Suva forest when he met someone who had been hoping she would get a chance to meet him, according to 9News.

Eighty-six-year-old Litiana Vulaca was at the unveiling and wanted desperately to meet Prince Harry. In 1953, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, visited Fiji on her tour, Vulaca was working at a school that was set to receive the Queen, and she was told it would be her duty to serve the Queen her tea.

“[The headmaster] taught me how to serve the tea to the Queen, the way to give the tray and the way to come back,” Vulaca recalled, per Newshub. Even though the encounter was 65-years ago, she remembers it like it was yesterday.

“I remember the Duke, he picked the cube of sugar and put it the Queen’s tea.”

With Harry and Meghan’s visit to the island, Vulaca thought she might get an opportunity to meet the duke and duchess and share her recollection of the Queen with them. Sure enough, as soon as Harry saw her and the photo of his grandmother next to her, he was keen to spend a few minutes chatting to her.

Images of the duke kneeling down to talk to Vulaca are reminiscent of photos taken of him just a week ago when he met with 98-year-old Daphne Dunne in Sydney.

The war widow first met Harry in 2015, as the Inquisitr previously reported, when the Victoria Cross she wore around her neck caught his eye. Since then, he has seen her again in 2017 when he visited Australia and was on the lookout for her in Sydney last week to introduce Meghan to her.