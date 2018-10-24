MMA Rumors: Jon Jones Talks About Boxing And His Chances Against Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua

Will Jon Jones consider a move to the boxing world?

Several big names in the world of mixed martial arts have been tempted to enter the boxing ring because of the possibility of having a huge payday. Despite not having enough experience in boxing, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor challenged undefeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. “The Notorious” lost the match, as expected, but he ended up bringing home $100 million.

In an appearance on Jackson-Wink podcast, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones talked about a potential crossover to boxing where he could fight heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Unlike McGregor, Jones became realistic with his chances, admitting that Joshua clearly has the upper hand if ever the fight happens. However, “Bones” has a strong belief that he can compete against the best boxers in the world if he spends two years focusing on boxing alone.

“When I started doing MMA, I found myself in the UFC about nine months after my first practice so I’m aware that I have a mind for fighting,” Jones said, as transcribed by MMA Nytt. “I have a lot of faith and confidence in myself. I believe that if I were to hire the right people to be around me, that’s maybe four boxing coaches. That’s what the guys at the highest levels [have]. Hire guys to come in here and we spend two years focusing on boxing and only boxing, I believe I’d be able to compete with the best in the world.”

If Jon Jones dedicates himself to boxing, there is no doubt that he has a chance of making a huge noise in the boxing world, as he did in MMA. As of now, Jones doesn’t have any interest in testing his power in the boxing ring. However, with the possibility of earning huge money, Jones said that he can never say never to boxing.

So far, “Bones” is focused on his upcoming fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 on December 29 at T-Mobile Arena. After serving a lengthy suspension, Jones is eyeing to reclaim his title as the UFC light heavyweight champ and prove that he is still the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world of mixed martial arts.

If he succeeds to defeat Gustafsson, it is highly likely that Jon Jones will be challenging UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Jones already defeated Cormier via third-round TKO at UFC 214, but the result of the match was turned to no contest after “Bones” tested positive for using performance-enhancing drugs.