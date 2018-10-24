CDC Urges People Not To Dress Their Pet Chickens Up For Halloween Amid Continuing Salmonella Fears

However, some chicken owners are not worried and will continue to put clothes on their pets.

Amid the continued threat of salmonella being identified in live chickens, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a safety warning to chicken owners ahead of Halloween. With the growing trend for dressing up pets, the CDC is concerned that those putting Halloween costumes on their pet chickens this year may encourage further salmonella contamination.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, at least 92 people have already been infected with salmonella in recent months. This strain of salmonella is also considered particularly dangerous as it is considered resistant to many drugs, including the antibiotics commonly used to treat symptoms of salmonella infection. Luckily, no one has died from this particular strain of salmonella yet. However, 21 people have been hospitalized thanks to the strain, which can cause stomach pain, diarrhea, and fever.

Already, at least 92 people from across 29 states in the U.S. have contracted salmonella. While the originating source has not yet been identified, the strain has been detected in raw chicken products and livestock.

According to Fox News, the CDC has issued a warning against pet owners dressing up their chickens ahead of the Halloween season, thanks to the possible contamination from live chickens to humans via the contact. However, some owners are less than impressed with the warning.

The CDC is asking pet owners to refrain from dressing up their chickens this year due to a particular strain of salmonella. https://t.co/P5T3PjAbhw pic.twitter.com/dGljMpiKCP — ABC News (@ABC) October 23, 2018

“They’re a part of my family,” Stephanie Morse told KNOE-TV.

Morse has previously dressed her pet chickens up over Halloween and insists she will continue to do so despite the CDC warning.

“Can you ever imagine not being able to dress up your chickens?” Morse asks.

“Their bare skin is exposed, I just like to put a sweater on them to keep them warm and comfortable, and some of them have more personality, and it’s good.”

However, Morse did stress the fact that good hand hygiene is required when handling chickens, something the CDC also agrees with.

“Always wash your hands with soap and water right after touching live poultry or anything in the area where they live and roam,” the CDC advises.

The CDC also states that adults should ensure that children wash their hands correctly after handling chickens, using hand sanitizer as a substitute for soap if it is not readily available.

And this is not the first time the CDC has issued a warning to chicken owners. According to Yahoo!, in 2015, the CDC issued a warning against kissing chickens. Once again, this warning was issued over the concern that salmonella bacteria would be transmitted in this manner.

So, there you have it. While it is considered safe to dress up as a chicken for Halloween this year, it is deemed unsafe to dress up your chicken.