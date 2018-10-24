Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Over’ Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson, Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly so over her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson and is currently doing great.

According to an October 23 report by People magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks for months. The couple has been dealing with so much drama for the past six months and now it seems that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may finally be ready to throw in the towel.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian has been doing “great” in the weeks since Thompson moved out of her L.A. home and back to Ohio where he plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, Khloe is said to be focused on the love of her life, her daughter, True Thompson.

“She very much seems over Tristan. Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloe is doing great. It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it. She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest,” the source stated.

“It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland. She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan,” the insider added.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and a video of the NBA star with multiple other women were released. The cheating scandal erupted just days before Khloe gave birth to baby True.

Kardashian stayed in Cleveland following True’s birth and eventually reconciled with Thompson. The couple stayed in Ohio until the end of the NBA season and then they moved back to L.A. to live together at Khloe’s home.

The reality star was supposed to move back to Ohio with Tristan. However, at the last minute, she reportedly changed her mind and decided to stay in L.A. with her friends and family members. She and baby True are currently still living in Calabasas while sources claim that Khloe has no plans to rejoin Thompson in Cleveland at this time.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Instagram account to post a message about life and relationships, revealing that they should “help” and not “hurt” people, seemingly hinting at trouble with Tristan Thompson.