Hurricane Willa Will Spread Storms And Floods Across The US

Hurricane Willa is battering Mexico with fierce winds, but the storm isn't going to stop there. Before Willa is through, many parts of the US will suffer from flooding and storm damage.

Though Mexico will bear the worst of Hurricane Willa’s fury, the US isn’t going to escape this deadly storm. Willa is expected to dump up to 4 inches of rain in central and eastern Texas, a state that has already suffered from heavy rains.

CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett says that if Willa’s rains fall heavily enough, “flash flooding could become an issue.”

But Willa won’t stop with Texas. The storm is expected to continue through the Southeast US, including the Gulf Coast region that has already suffered from heavy storms and rain in recent weeks due to Hurricane Michael. Willa is expected to drop 1 to 2 inches of rain in this region.

And when Willa gets to the Atlantic Ocean this weekend, the storm will become something new. According to meteorologist Brandon Miller, “the storm will encounter colder air, which will transform from a tropical area of low pressure to a more wintertime-like storm system.”

Hurricane #Willa is making landfall along the west-central coast of mainland Mexico south of Mazatlán, with destructive winds, storm surge and flooding rain: https://t.co/jtNY3J30bE pic.twitter.com/7xU7miNtED — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 24, 2018

“It could become the season’s first nor’easter. This would bring significant amounts of rain and wind Saturday and Sunday in cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston,” Miller says.

In other words, Hurricane Willa will be born again as a brand-new storm and create more chaos in a different part of the US. Before this particular storm completely blows over, millions of people in the US will feel the effects.

Hurricane Willa made landfall in Mexico Tuesday. On Monday, Willa made storm history by becoming a Category 5 hurricane. This is the third Category 5 storm to appear this season, which is now the third most powerful storm season on record, according to CBS News.

Texas should brace itself for Wednesday flooding. On Thursday, Willa will slam into areas of the Gulf already hit by Hurricane Michael. Willa will potentially bring thunderstorms and lots of rain to Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. South Georgia and the Florida panhandle may experience tornadoes.

Willa will bring cold and rain to the Carolinas, Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee on Friday before hitting the Northeast on Saturday, where it will become a nor’easter. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible as Willa gains strength in this part of the country.

Hurricane Willa landed in Mexico Tuesday night with 120 mph winds as a Category 3 storm. Willa touched land first near Isla del Bosque, about 50 miles away from a popular resort city.

The National Hurricane Center stated that Willa will produce an “extremely dangerous” storm surge that will create “large and destructive” waves. The storm could dump as much as 12 inches of rain on Mexico, and up to 18 inches of rain are possible in areas of western Mexico, according to USA Today.