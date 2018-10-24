Viral Video Shows Bully Putting Gun To Head Of Disabled 13-Year-Old In Independence, Missouri

Police have apprehended two teens they say were involved in the attack.

A viral video from Independence, Missouri, shows a group of teenagers bullying a disabled 13-year-old boy, punching him in the face and even holding a gun to his head.

The video was shared on Facebook this week by the boy’s aunt, showing the young boy identified as Derrin on his knees in the street. As the boy kneeled, a teen stood in front of him and others in the background demanded that the bullied boy kiss the attacker’s feet. As the first attacker pushed the boy in the chest, another teen put a gun to the disabled boy’s head.

The first attacker then told Derrin to stand up, and punched him in the face several times as the boy retreated. The video ended as several others from the group descended, yelling at the boy.

The circumstances of the incident were not clear, including what prompted the attack on the boy. It was also unclear how severely he may have been injured from the punches to his face, or whether he was assaulted at all before or after the video recording took place.

The boy’s aunt wrote that his mother shared the video with police, who she claimed “refused to do anything.”

“[D]errin is a sweet kid with disabilities n did not deserve to be treated this way, threatened or to be dismissed by authorities.. this is a direct threat n violation to his safety n human rights… n something must be done!!!!” she wrote.

The video has had a huge response, garnering more than 100,000 views in just a few hours since being shared and spreading across social media. Many left angry comments, while others implored the family to seek out the local sheriff’s department if the local police would not take action.

But police did take action. As KMBZ reported, police said the teen seen in the video holding the gun to the bullied boy’s head turned himself, and another person was also in custody related to the attack.

Police had been looking for 17-year-old Alexander Schrader, and several media reports identified Schrader as the one seen in the video holding a pistol to the boy’s head. Other pictures from the teen’s Facebook page show him brandishing a gun.

52 mins ago — Alex Schrader turned himself in to police. https://t.co/RcGizjMFfb — Freya Fantôme ???????? (@KAelvynsdottir) October 23, 2018

The viral reaction to the video may have played a part in determining the suspects so quickly. Police told Fox 4 Kansas City that they received several calls about the video of the bullied 13-year-old.