‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 4 Preview: Will Rick’s Departure Be Revealed In This Episode?

After Episode 3 of The Walking Dead aired last Sunday, AMC announced that there were only two more episodes left featuring Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). So, how will Rick sign out of The Walking Dead, and are there any clues to be seen yet in the upcoming episode?

Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 9 continued to show the developing conflict between Rick’s community and the Saviors. It is possible that this sort of conflict could spill into Episode 4 and lead to the demise of Rick Grimes.

The synopsis for Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 9, according to AMC, is as follows.

“Rick’s vision of a civilized future is threatened by a sudden reckoning with past sins that remain unavenged and unforgiven.”

While this synopsis doesn’t specifically talk of continued conflict, it does speak of Rick’s “civilized future” and indicates that his ideal is being threatened.

While many people are assuming Rick Grimes will die, according to Digital Spy, this may not be the case.

“The intention is, this is his exit from the show. But who knows what time may bring?” The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, suggests.

And for those that are waiting for the reappearance of Rick’s partner, Shane (Jon Bernthal), as previously reported by the Inquisitr, this episode may be the one that includes Shane’s return, since it talks of Rick’s “past sins,” one of which could be the moment when he killed Shane.

AMC has also released some teaser clips for Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 9.

Episode 4 promises to explore Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) leadership further. The question of whether the bridge will hold or not is also explored in the first trailer for Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 9. Rick and Daryl (Norman Reedus) appear to take a road trip that ends in a scuffle between the pair. Rick is then seen alone and falling down some sort of massive hole. Fans are already speculating if Rick will become trapped here and that is when he will see visions of his long-dead pal, Shane.

The second clip for Episode 4 of The Walking Dead Season 9 shows a conversation between Maggie and Jesus (Tom Payne). A new letter from Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) has been received but Maggie doesn’t seem interested in reading it since she is intent on being somewhere else. Jesus makes the assumption that she is going to pay Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) a visit and gives her a talking to.

You can view the two trailers for Episode 4 below.

Finally, AMC offers the following image stills for Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 9.

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 4 Preview: Will Rick’s Departure Be Revealed In This Episode? AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 4, The Obliged

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 4, The Obliged

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ Season 9, Episode 3, Warning Signs, Rick Grimes

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 4 on Sunday, October 28, at 9/8c.