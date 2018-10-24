Netflix To Cancel Several Favorite Series, Including ‘OITNB’ And ‘ Luke Cage’

Streaming giant Netflix is planning to cancel several well-watched shows, including "Luke Cage" and "Orange is the New Black."

The seventh season of OITNB will be its last, Netflix recently announced. But the streaming service isn’t stopping there. In the past week, Netflix has announced the cancellation of multiple mega shows that have big fan bases, according to Wired.

Marvel’s “Iron Fist” is finished after just two seasons, “House of Cards” will be done after its final season airs, and “Luke Cage” has gasped its last breath as well.

Understandably, many fans are upset. There’s been lots of dismay on social media, and “Luke Cage” fans are lobbying Netflix to reverse their decision. With the abrupt departure of two Marvel shows, many are worried that Netflix could pull the plug on similar shows, namely “Jessica Jones,” “The Punisher,” and “Daredevil,” according to Digital Trends.

Rumors of tension between the creative teams at Netflix and Marvel may be behind the quick “Luke Cage” cancellation, which took many fans by surprise.

Me after seeing Iron Fist and Luke Cage get cancelled back to back. pic.twitter.com/quPaPlBtCR — Mizuki (@whishezz) October 22, 2018

Then there’s the additional problem of Disney, set to launch its own streaming service. Since Disney owns all Marvel properties, the Marvel-based shows on other streaming services may all disappear so Disney can launch their own original programming.

Disney has been cutting all ties to Netflix lately in preparation for the 2019 debut of its new streaming service.

According to CNet, the Disney stream will be available with a monthly fee that provides access to movies, videos and TV shows from the Disney universe. And the Disney universe is huge. Disney owns, among other properties, all of the Marvel universe, “Star Wars,” and “Winnie the Pooh.”

The price has not yet been announced, but Disney’s stream is expected to be cheaper than Netflix.

In addition to every Disney Studios movie and TV show, the Disney Corporation also owns ABC and Freeform (formerly ABC Family), which opens the door to many more shows that may be available on the Disney stream. It’s been reported that the stream will definitely offer access to several existing “Star Wars” films and Marvel movies, as well as several planned new TV shows and movie remakes.

With Disney and Netflix in competition for streaming customers, it’s not likely that Netflix will continue to create Marvel-based series unless the two companies maintain their partnership and show original programming on both streams. Something like this has never been done before, but in the world of entertainment, streaming is still relatively new — so anything could happen.

Fans of the still-remaining Marvel shows on Netflix should enjoy them while they last, because it appears as though the streaming landscape is going to change dramatically when Disney enters the fray next year.