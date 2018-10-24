Nevada Republican Governor Candidate Blasted By His Own Family For Being ‘Fake’

Adam Laxalt, Republican candidate for Nevada governor, has got some serious family drama right now. In a fiery op-ed, 12 members of his family publicly called him out.

In an article that appeared in the Reno Gazette-Journal, Adam Laxalt was blasted by a dozen members of his own family. Laxalt, a Republican, is the current Attorney General for Nevada. He’s also running for governor in the upcoming midterm elections.

According to his family, the campaign that Laxalt has been running is completely fake. The op-ed cites “the phoniness of the setting and costumes, the pretense of folksiness used as a prop for Washington power players,” in his campaign ads.

“All this careful arrangement is meant to project an image of authenticity, of a deep family tie to Nevada and its history. But it’s all fake, all props paid for by someone else,” the op-ed reads, according to the Guardian.

They even disparaged Laxalt’s career in the private sector, saying he was a “train wreck” as a lawyer.

Laxalt is in a tight race with Steve Sisolak, a Democratic member of the Clark County Commission. The current Republican governor, Brian Sandoval, cannot run again due to Nevada state term limits.

Laxalt is the latest in a growing list of Republican midterm candidates who have been blasted by their own families as the election draws closer. The 6 brothers and sisters of current Arizona Governor Paul Gosar released a campaign ad for his Democratic opponent David Brill.

In the Wisconsin Senate primaries, candidate Kevin Nicholson’s parents donated as much money as they were legally allowed to donate to his opponent Tammy Baldwin.

Adam Laxalt has been endorsed by Donald Trump, and won the Republican primary handily, according to Reuters.

Thank you for coming to Elko, @realDonaldTrump! We’re fired up and ready to win this thing. #nvgov pic.twitter.com/V7LErveb2l — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) October 20, 2018

He is currently maintaining a very small lead against his opponent Steve Sisolak. The Laxalt name is legendary in Nevada politics. Adam Laxalt’s grandfather, Paul Laxalt, served as Governor of Nevada and was a close friend of former President Ronald Reagan.

“We are writing as members of the Laxalt family who have spent our lives in Nevada, and feel compelled to protect our family name from being leveraged and exploited by Adam Laxalt,” his family members say in the op-ed, as reported by CNN.

“As this Election Day nears, we feel compelled to speak publicly about why we believe that Adam Laxalt is the wrong choice for Nevada’s governorship.”

The midterm elections will be held nationwide in exactly two weeks. Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden have made appearances all over the U.S. at various rallies for candidates in their respective parties to get voters excited about going to the polls.

Laxalt’s campaign communications director, Parker Briden, answered the op-ed in a statement, saying “Adam’s record of protecting Nevada seniors, veterans, and women is far more in line with Nevada’s values than Steve Sisolak’s support for raising property taxes, his doubling of student tuition, and his pattern of pay-to-play politics—for which he was called corrupt by a judge.”