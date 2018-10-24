Lisa Rinna Weighs In On Lisa Vanderpump’s Brother’s Death Amid ‘RHOBH’ Feud

Lisa Rinna commented on the situation on Instagram.

Lisa Rinna doesn’t believe Lisa Vanderpump should be stepping away from filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to her brother’s recent death.

On Instagram, Rinna spoke about the recent report claiming Vanderpump has stepped away from the show as she struggles to cope with the alleged suicide death of her brother Mark in May, pointing out that she and other stars of the series have dealt with death and continued to film.

“I too lost my father while filming and I completely understand that everyone’s grieving process is just that their process,” she wrote.

According to Rinna, she and her co-stars have all reached out to Vanderpump about the passing of her brother and have let her know they are all there for her. That said, Vanderpump has allegedly chosen not to film with Vanderpump and the rest of the women.

“If you sign up to do a job you do it. No matter what,” Rinna continued. “That’s show biz. I did it. Eileen did it when her mother passed away the day before the reunion. You show up or if you can’t then you say I can’t and I’m going to take this season off to heal.”

Rinna went on to tell Vanderpump to stop making her and her co-stars out to be bullies because they aren’t bullies. Instead, they are professionals who are filming a television show, which they are contractually obligated to do.

“We wish [Lisa Vanderpump] only the bestie her time of mourning,” she added.

Days ago, a source spoke out about Vanderpump’s decision to skip the wedding of Camille Grammer and David C. Meyer in Hawaii, claiming she decided not to attend because her brother’s death had taken a major toll on her.

“She’s going through a lot right now,” a source close to Vanderpump told People. “It’s not been the best time for her.”

While Vanderpump was missing during Grammer and Meyer’s wedding this past Saturday, Grammer wasn’t without any co-stars. In fact, her co-star Kyle Richards served as a bridesmaid and Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave were also in attendance.

Prior to Grammer and Meyer’s wedding, Vanderpump was noticeably absent during Grammer’s bridal shower, which was held at Il Cielo restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Lisa Rinna and her co-stars are currently in production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, which is expected to return to Bravo TV later this year.