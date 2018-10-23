Kate Middleton Wears Princess Diana’s Favorite Tiara For The Queen’s State Banquet

The late Princess Diana and her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, share something in common, People is reporting. They are both huge fans of the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, which is almost a century old. It is one of the best-known tiaras that the royal family are in possession of as it was common knowledge that the crown was Princess Diana’s favorite. Middleton donned the tiara for the Queen’s State Banquet, which was held at Buckingham Palace Tuesday, October 23. Middleton also decided to honor Princess Diana by wearing her famous pearl drop earrings.

The tiara and earrings weren’t the only significant pieces of jewelry Middleton opted to wear to the banquet. She also wore Queen Alexandra’s wedding necklace, which was given to the then Princess Alexandra of Denmark from her husband, Albert Edward, Prince of Wales and son of Queen Victoria, all the way back in 1863. She also wore the royal family order, which the Queen only gifts to females in the royal family. The order is a picture of the Queen, and while it has been made on ivory in the past, Middleton’s was made on glass. This could be due to Middleton’s advocacy for using less animal parts in products. She also stunned attendees in a blue Alexander McQueen dress. Needless to say, she definitely made her presence known!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall accompany guests to the Ballroom for the State Banquet.#NetherlandsStateVisit pic.twitter.com/9mIOHlwOZK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 23, 2018

The banquet was said to host 170 guests. The event was planned six months in advance and invitations were reportedly sent out two months in advance to ensure that the dinner made a perfect evening for guests. Guests are to be served food on silver plates (aside from the dessert, which is served on porcelain plates.) The guests are provided meat and fish and each given an entire 18 inches of individual space at the table. In addition, the napkin is folded into a classic Dutch bonnet to honor guests King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Each guest is provided with six glasses: one for water, one for champagne, one for white wine, one for red wine, one for sweet wine, and one for port wine.

Middleton and her husband, Prince William, first attended the state banquet together in 2015 and, in royal fashion, have attended every banquet since. In 2015 the couple helped greet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Last year, they welcomed Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. Middleton has always dressed for the occasion and emulates the grace and fashion of the late Princess Diana perfectly.