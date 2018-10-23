Britney Spears Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of First Single ‘…Baby One More Time’ In Emotional Tweet

It’s hard to believe that it has already been 20 years since Britney Spears first gained fame.

Today, the songstress is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her very first single, “…Baby One More Time.” Back in 1998, the song first hit radios across the country and Spears basically became an overnight sensation. To celebrate the milestone in her career, the mother of two posted a video to her Twitter account with some behind the scenes footage of the “…Baby One More Time” music video.

The short video also showed some clips from the music video itself where Spears is wearing her infamous pink bra and sweatpants. And to go along with the video, Spears also posted a touching caption, thanking her fans for all of their love and support over the years.

“It’s hard to put into words what today means to me… 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time! So much has happened since then… but what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day 1…”

So far, the tweet has received a lot of attention from Spears’ 56 million Instagram followers with over 29,000 favorites, 9,000 plus retweets, and 1,400 comments in just a few hours of the post going live. Many fans congratulated Britney on the accomplishment while countless others said that they can’t wait until her upcoming residency in Las Vegas.

And Britney shared the same video on her Instagram account as she did on her Twitter account, which also gained her a ton of attention from her loyal followers with 1.2 million views and 22,000 comments within just three hours of the post going live. Once again, fans went crazy over the milestone in Britney’s career.

“This song is so special to my heart! I have SO many happy memories playing this song and dancing! It just makes my heart happy. Love you.”

“Me, 20 years loving you. You, 20 years inspiring me. Happy bday…baby, one more time!! Love u Brit,” another wrote.

“I love you so much,” one more gushed.

But the anniversary of her hit single isn’t the only thing that Miss Spears has been celebrating as of late. As the Inquisitr shared last week, Spears treated fans to an impromptu parade down the Las Vegas strip with the help of Ellen DeGeneres. The songstress was celebrating her upcoming residency at the MGM Park Hotel. Previously, Spears made her Vegas home at Planet Hollywood but that residency came to an end earlier this year.

Fans can catch Brit Brit at the MGM Park Hotel starting in February.