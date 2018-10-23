‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Shares Sweet Photo Of Son Lux And His Dad, Chris Lopez: ‘Twinzzz’

See Chris Lopez and his 'twin' son.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez appear to be in a great place in their relationship.

Following years of ups and downs, the former couple is spending a lot of time together with their 1-year-old son, Lux Russell, who they welcomed in August of last year after splitting several months prior. Most recently, as reported by Pop Culture on October 23, the Teen Mom 2 star and her ex-boyfriend came together with Lux for a day out in Delaware.

“Twinzzz,” Lowry wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of Lopez and their son.

Earlier this month, the former couple sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation with one another as they donned matching Phillies outfits and shared a photo of the two of them on Lowry’s page.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Lowry and Lopez began dating one another in 2016 after she split from her now-ex-husband Javi Marroquin. However, after learning she was expecting their first child, Lowry and Lopez called it quits and she later revealed he had allegedly cheated on her numerous times.

Although the time they spent dating was short, Lowry has often referred to Lopez as her first true love, despite the fact that she’s been married and shares two younger children with two different men.

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love… I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people. But this is my life,” Lowry told fans in a blog post in June.

“This was my first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone,” she explained, “and I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time. Breaking up with Isaac and Lincoln’s dads was upsetting because I felt like my kids lost the family aspect that I craved so badly for them. But this was different… It’s so hard to explain the different feelings involved.”

Because Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez have been spending so much time together in recent weeks, many of the Teen Mom 2 cast member’s followers online have suspected they are back together. However, when it comes to her relationship status, Lowry hasn’t shared any updates with her online audience in recent months.

Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars are currently in production on the ninth season of Teen Mom 2, which is expected to air sometime later this year or early next year on MTV. A premiere date has not yet been set.