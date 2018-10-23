‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Gets Into A Public Dispute With An MTV Reality Star: He’s ‘Beyond Rude’

Who is Kristen Doute feuding with?

Kristen Doute has been known for her dramatic feuds on Vanderpump Rules but ahead of the show’s upcoming seventh season, it is a feud with another reality star that’s making headlines.

Days ago, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup shared details regarding the ongoing dispute between the Bravo TV star and Nev Schulman, host of MTV’s Catfish, revealing that after campaigning to be cast as Max Jospeh’s replacement on the show, Doute found herself in the midst of a nasty battle with her fellow television star.

“I’m even afraid to say her name, honestly. I almost feel like I need to take a restraining order out,” Schulman said during an interview with Us Weekly over the summer.

“Kristen really wants to be on the show,” he added. “I think she’s almost … she’s trying too hard!”

Months later, during an appearance on her friend and co-star Stassi Schroeder’s podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi, Doute opened up about the diss and admitted she no longer likes or watches the show.

According to Schroeder, Doute was obsessed with Catfish due to the fact that she has often served as an online detective of sorts. As fans will recall, Doute went to great lengths so expose ex-boyfriend James Kennedy’s alleged cheating with the help of Uber receipts and tracked down a woman from Miami who she claimed slept with her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, when they were dating.

Because of her love for hunting down incriminating evidence against people online, Kristen Doute believed she would be a great fit for a show like Catfish, even if it was just in a guest-starring role. So, rather than simply dream about the possibility, Doute went into action and sent a number of tweets to Schulman, many of which included the hash tag #KristenForCatfish.

“You know what, all of my wonderful followers on Twitter had my back and had that s**t trending real hard,” Doute said. “They know that I’m right because I’ve taught them so many things that you, Nev, did not.”

Unfortunately, Doute’s enthusiasm about the series was taken the wrong way by Schulman.

“[He] was so beyond rude for someone who commends what you’ve done,” she said. “He badmouthed me because he thinks he’s too f**king cool for school. He probably won’t even acknowledge this, but even if he wanted to say he was joking, it’s still f**king rude.”

Kristen Doute and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.