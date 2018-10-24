John Mayer Dishes On His Romantic Life, Including His Number Of Bedroom Partners

Musician John Mayer recently revealed details of his spicy sex life in an Instagram interview, garnering mixed reactions of shock and envy from people.

Per E! News, the 41-year-old singer sat down with Cazzie David on his unofficial Instagram live show called Current Mood and did some serious dishing about his bedroom activities, including if he has ever pleasured himself while listening to his own music.

In reply to the question, Mayer said that he has never masturbated to any music, except when he was much younger and only had MTV to watch.

“In what world do you imagine that a man would masturbate to his own music?” the singer replied.

Realizing the oddity of her question, Cazzie then asked whether a woman had ever requested him to play his own music while they had sex.

In response, Mayer candidly replied that he has never sung his songs while doing the deed, but said that a “girl ha[d] asked [him] to sing some of [his] songs in probably the run up to it.

But then he decided to backtrack his response.

“I probably did in my early 20s. I probably used my music to hook up a couple times. It doesn’t make it any less from the heart.”

And then he revealed some more details. “If it’s after a show and a girl asks, ‘Sing “Your Body is a Wonderland”.’ Do you want to be the kind of guy who goes, ‘No,’ or do you want to be the kind of guy that goes, like, ‘We’ve got the afternoon…?’ You want to play along.”

Cazzie then decided to make the conversation more interesting and made Mayer spill some more beans by asking how many women he had slept with, and asked him to blink twice if Mayer had slept with over 800 people.

Mayer stared into the camera and did not blink. She then reduced the number and asked him to blink if he had slept with over 500 people. This time again, Mayer did not blink.

“Are you surprised that I’ve slept with less than 500 people?” he asked the viewers. “By the way, what does it say about my expectations that if you find out that I’ve slept with less than 500? You’re kind of impressed with me? Like “He’s a good guy.'”

Mayer, who had previously dated celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Katy Pary and Taylor Swift, said that being a famous man is a lot like being a beautiful woman.

“[This] might put me into a little bit of a deeper understanding about what it’s like to be a woman in that yes, I could have sex with somebody at any given moment,” he said.

“But I think being a famous man is somewhat similar to be a beautiful woman, which means yes, there is access, there’s very seldom any desire. The older I get, the less desirous I am about unsheathing new body parts.”

According to E! News, Mayer hasn’t dated anyone after Katy Pary. However, in an interview with Page Six earlier this year, a celebrity publicist warned new single starlets against dating Mayer.