Jessie James Decker Shares Secrets To Amazing Post-Baby Body: ‘I’m Working Out Even Harder Now’

In recent weeks, Jessie James Decker has been showing off her incredible body, and can you really blame her?

The 30-year-old gave birth to her third child back in April, and since then, she has not slowed down. The singer recently sat down with People where she shared with fans the secrets to her post-baby slim down. Decker dished that she is already down 17 lbs since the birth of her son but she still has a lot of work left to do.

Mrs. Decker explained to the publication that after the birth of her second child, Eric Decker II, she was in the best shape of her life. She then told the magazine that following the birth of her third child, she couldn’t wait to get back to the spot that she was in after Eric’s birth, mostly because she felt so healthy and active at that point in her life.

Before having children, the 30-year-old confessed that she was just genetically thin, but after having kids, she really needed to put the work in.

“But after Bubs I had to work really hard, and I think after seeing these results I noticed muscles I never had before. I was super toned and I felt super fit and I just loved it. It changed my mental mindset, because it was all about feeling fit and feeling good.”

In addition to doing the South Beach diet, which she happens to be a spokesperson for, she works out whenever she gets a chance. Though chasing around the kids is good exercise in itself, Decker still hits the gym hard to get her fit body.

“I’m weightlifting and it’s really fun, because I started at 5 lbs., and then I got up to the 10’s, and now I’m at the point where I’m using my 20-lb. dumbbells and I feel good. It’s a slow process but I can just see the gradual progress, and it feels great,” she shared. “I’m working out even harder now.”

But Jessie is in no big hurry to lose the baby weight. The singer shared that she doesn’t care what other people think about her; she cares more about her own mental and physical health instead. And since it takes nine months to grow a baby, Jessie pointed out that it takes longer than that to get back to where you were before giving birth.

Most recently, the mother of three showed off her bikini body while shooting a commercial in Miami Beach. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Decker looked amazing in a skimpy green bikini while shooting a commercial for South Beach Diet. Clearly, Decker has already gotten into amazing post-baby shape and the proof is in the pictures.