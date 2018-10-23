Mom’s ‘Gut Feeling’ Helped Prevent A School Shooting Just Minutes Before It Happened

A New Jersey mom’s gut feeling has helped thwart a shooting plot at a school hundreds of miles away from her home.

Koeberle Bull of Lumberton, New Jersey, has never visited nor gave much thought about Kentucky. This, however, changed last Wednesday when she received a private message on Facebook from a stranger.

The message came from a man named Dylan Jarrell, whose Facebook account showed a gunman holding a weapon. The message had racist remarks that involved Bull’s three children, who were in her profile picture.

“[He was] basically repeating himself about hoping my children would die and be hung because they’re black. It was definitely racially motivated, ‘you and your monkey children’ and using the ‘n’ word a lot,” Bull told WKYT.

Bull did not have any idea how the man found her online but Jarrell’s profile showed he lives in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. The man eventually blocked Bull on Facebook but the latter suspected that something is really wrong, and that she should not let this go.

“Something in the back of my head was like this isn’t right, like something’s not sitting well.”

Trusting her gut feeling, Bull decided to contact Lawrenceburg Police Department. Her call prompted authorities to put police on Jarrell’s street just when he was about to do something dangerous.

Superelaks / Shutterstock

On Thursday, the police arrested the 20-year-old just as he was pulling out of his driveway with a plan to attack Anderson County Schools and Shelby County Public Schools.

During the search, investigators found a firearm, more than 200 rounds of ammunition, 100-round high capacity magazine, a Kevlar vest, and detailed plan of attack in Jarrell’s possession. Investigators who searched his phone also found evidence of school threats.

“He was caught backing out of his driveway with the tools he needed to commit this heinous act,” state police commissioner Richard Sanders said. “He had the tools necessary, the intent necessary, and the only thing that stood between him and evil is law enforcement.”

Jarrell is now in Kentucky State Police custody. He was charged with harassing communications and making terroristic threats. His arrest citation said that he was a suspect in a school shooting threat and that he acknowledged he did make the threats.

On Monday, Jarrell pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to Courier Journal. He appeared through a video in court. His next court date is scheduled on Nov. 1 in Anderson County District Court.