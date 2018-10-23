‘RHOC’ News: Gina Kirschenheiter Admits Not Sleeping With Her Husband Is ‘Hard’ Post-Split

Gina Kirschenheiter discussed her divorce on last night's 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Gina Kirschenheiter appeared on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she opened up about her split from husband Matt.

During a question and answer session with host Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member and mother was asked about her romantic relationship with her estranged hubby.

“I have not had sex with my soon-to-be-ex-husband in months,” Kirschenheiter revealed to a curious caller.

“Having seen a picture of him, I think you could reconsider,” Cohen replied.

“I know, it’s hard,” Kirschenheiter admitted.

Kirschenheiter filed for divorce from husband Matt in April of this year, just months before the premiere of her very first season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 13. However, because she hasn’t acted as upset about the split as her co-stars believe she should be, many have wondered if she and Matt are still together in some ways.

Adding the possibility of a secret reunion is the fact that Kirschenheiter continues to share photos of herself and her estranged husband on Instagram, the latest of which was shared just days ago and included their three kids.

Also during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kirschenheiter revealed she and Matt are going through the process of a divorce together, rather than battling it out through their attorneys.

“We are going along with the process. We’re actually sitting down with our attorneys, like all together, on November 2 to just basically finish up everything,” Kirschenheiter said of her ongoing divorce. “It’s complicated getting divorced, and there’s a lot of paperwork. There’s all this back-and-forth, so we’re just getting a little bit confused in the process, so we just said, ‘Let’s just sit down and take an entire day to just bang this out,’ so that’s what we’re doing.”

While much of Kirschenheiter’s life has been featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County, her estranged husband Matt hasn’t been featured on the show at all. Instead, he’s been keeping his distance from the cameras at the order of his boss.

“He couldn’t film because of his job. They just kind of were like, ‘No, you can’t do that,’ and shut it down. And obviously that’s his job. He’s not going to go against it,” she explained to The Daily Dish‘s podcast.

To see more of Gina Kirschenheiter and her family, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.