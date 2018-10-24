Khloe Kardashian Says Relationships Shouldn’t Hurt Amid Tristan Thompson Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is hinting at more relationship drama with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to an October 23 report by People magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been on the rocks, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seemingly speaking out about the drama via social media.

This week, Khloe took to Instagram to post a quote about life and relationships to her story. The quote revealed some very telling words, including the fact that relationships should help and not hurt those involved in them.

“Free yourself from negative people. Spend time with nice people who are smart, driven and like-minded. Relationships should help you, not hurt you. Surround yourself with the people who reflect the person you want to be. Choose friends who you are proud to know, people you admire, who love and respect you — people who make your day a little brighter simply by being in it,” the quote reads.

“Life is too short to spend time with people who suck the happiness out of you. When you free yourself from negative people, you free yourself to be YOU — and being YOU is the only way to truly live,” the message continues.

Khloe later added that everyone should “spend time with people that are good for your mental health.”

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian earlier this year when photos and a video of him with multiple other women surfaced online back in April.

Khloe was nine months pregnant with the couple’s first child, daughter True Thompson, at the time and gave birth just days after the cheating scandal erupted.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan are still on the rocks stemming from the cheating shocker, despite the fact that they have been together in the months following the NBA star’s infidelity.

Directly following the cheating scandal, Kardashian decided to stay in Cleveland with Thompson. After the end of the NBA season, they moved back to L.A. and lived together in Khloe’s Calabasas mansion.

However, when it came time for Tristan to return to Cleveland to rejoin his team, Khloe changed her mind about moving back to Ohio with her baby daddy and has remained in L.A. ever since.

Sources claim that although Khloe and Tristan are still together, things are not going well in their relationship and that Kardashian is still trying to figure out whether or not she is going to break up with Thompson or attempt to work things out.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!