‘Married At First Sight’ Pregnancy News: One Season 7 Couple Is Already Expecting A Baby

Fans of the Lifetime show Married at First Sight have been anxious for updates on the three couples featured in Season 7 and the reunion show is on the horizon. Each of the pairs this season faced their own challenges in making their new marriage work, and now news has emerged revealing that one pair is clearly doing very well. There’s a baby on the way and MAFS fans are thrilled.

Of the three couples starring on Season 7 of Married at First Sight, Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd had perhaps the smoothest journey in their young marriage. Viewers watched Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson face some intense challenges, and things were somewhat up-and-down for Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty.

While viewers will see where things stand for all three pairs during Tuesday’s reunion show, news has just emerged confirming one of the three is doing great. According to People, Danielle and Bobby are expecting a baby already. They have revealed a photo showing them with their dogs, a little pair of shoes, and a picture of an ultrasound, confirming that they have a little girl on the way.

Dodd and Bergman say that this has been a beautiful year for them and they’ve fallen deeply in love. After deciding during the finale that they wanted to continue their marriage, they will be returning to the reunion show clearly having positive updates to share.

First came marriage, then comes baby! #MAFS Danielle and Bobby are pregnant! https://t.co/DosJ6M7YbV — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 23, 2018

Danielle and Bobby did face some differences of opinion about raising children together as they filmed Season 7, but it looks as if they must have worked through those differences pretty successfully.

As the Inquisitr has previously revealed, the relationship between Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson seemingly didn’t survive in the long run. She reportedly filed for divorce right after things wrapped up with filming the finale episode. Unless the two have reconnected in recent weeks, it looks as if their relationship is over.

Where will things stand with Amber and Dave? Previews for Tuesday’s reunion show have made many fans wonder whether they’ll still be together, especially given Martorana’s brunette hair color in the preview. Fans are hopeful that this couple will manage to beat the odds and still be together too, but many MAFS fans think things could either way in this case.

One way or another, viewers will learn a lot during Tuesday night’s reunion show for Season 7 of Married at First Sight. Congratulations go out to Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd on their baby news!