The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Is Heading To Cabo With Lala Kent And Fiance Randall Emmett

The Vanderpump Rules cast is headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Nearly two months after Randall Emmett popped the question to Lala Kent in Cabo, he took to his Instagram page to reveal he and Kent would be venturing back to the resort town with several of Kent’s friends and co-stars in tow.

“Back to Cabo this weekend? Let’s go,” Emmett wrote in the photo of a throwback photo of himself and Kent in Mexico.

Also in the caption of his photo, Emmett revealed he and his soon-to-be wife would be joined by a number of her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder.

“Hell ya! I’m so excited!” Maloney responded in the comments section of the post.

“Can’t wait,” added Cartwright.

For the past couple of years, Lala Kent has been growing quite close to her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, despite the fact that she didn’t start off on the right foot with many of them during filming on the show. As fans may recall, Kent and Maloney used to be very much at odds but after agreeing to put their past issues aside during the fifth season reunion, they formed a tight friendship.

Below is the photo Randall Emmett shared of himself and Lala Kent in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, at the end of August and on Saturday, September 1, they became engaged after about two and a half years of dating.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Kent and Emmett kept their romance on the down low for the first couple of years and went public with their romance in January while celebrating New Year’s Eve in Miami. Since then, the couple has been sharing special moments with one another on their social media pages, including their romantic beachside engagement.

“Last night was the best night of my entire life,” Kent wrote on Instagram after confirming her engagement to her fans and followers. “I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world.”

In her photos, Emmett and Kent were seen enjoying a firework display on the beach.

Lala Kent and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.