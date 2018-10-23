‘Big Brother’ Fan Favorite Kevin Schlehuber Reveals He Has Cancer, Gets Support From CBS Family

The 'Big Brother' star got a cancer diagnosis after a routine checkup.

Big Brother alum Kevin Schlehuber has some bad news to share with fans. The Big Brother 19 fan favorite took to Instagram to reveal he is battling cancer. Schlehuber, 57, told fans he wanted to share his story to promote awareness and urge everyone to be diligent with doctor visits. The CBS reality star posted his health update on Monday but kept his attitude as positive as he could as he broke the news to fans.

“Hi everyone, I have some news to share with you. Last night I got a call and went to the doctor with my family today. I was told I have cancer. I’m not posting this for sympathy but to raise awareness. Please go to regular check-ups and doctor appointments. Get tested and always be aware of how you feel.”

Schlehuber warned fans that while he feels fine, he got the bad news during a checkup. He also vowed to beat the disease.

“I FEEL perfectly healthy but that is not the case. I will beat this with the love and support from my family and close friends. Again, PLEASE get checked, it can save your life! Thank you for taking the time to read his. I love and appreciate all of you and your supportive words mean more now than ever.”

After Kevin Schlehuber’s announcement, several Big Brother alums took to Twitter to offer him support.

Dr. Will Kirby, who won Season 2 of the CBS reality show, tweeted a message of support to Kevin, and the BB19 star responded that he has a surgery scheduled for next month.

Thank you Dr Kirby that means so much to me and my family ❤️❤️my surgery is Nov 26 !! And I promise you I’ll beat this PROMISE❤️❤️❤️ — Kevin Schlehuber (@BB19KEVIN) October 23, 2018

Big Brother veteran Jesse Godderz, aka Mr. Pectacular, wrote, “Thinking and praying for you my friend. I know you will beat this. #BBFam.”

Season 13 winner Rachel Reilly wrote, “Prayers and Lots of love and support for you in this journey.”

And Big Brother 20 runner-up Tyler Crispen posted, “Sending support to one of the most genuine people out there. Love you Kev.”

Other Big Brother veterans who offered support to Kevin Schlehuber include Derrick Levasseur, Kaitlyn Herman, and Winston Hines.

Big Brother fans fell in love with Kevin Schlehuber, a stay-at-home dad, when he competed in the Big Brother house in 2017. The father of seven stood out in the cutthroat reality competition because he admittedly didn’t know much about the Big Brother game, unlike this season’s superfans Kaycee Clark and Tyler Crispen.

Still, while he was not a savvy Big Brother player with a master game plan, Kevin managed to stay in the CBS summertime house for an impressive 86 days, landing in fourth place and just missing the Season 19 finale.

More recently, Kevin Schlehuber met some of this season’s Big Brother stars when they made a pit stop in his Boston hometown.

Big Brother airs on CBS.