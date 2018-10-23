Halle Berry Sports A Sexy Bohemian Look As She Rides A Smiling Camel In Morocco, Says She Feels ‘Free’

Actress Halle Berry is currently in Morocco shooting John Wick’s third installment, in which she plays the hitman’s ally by the name of Sofia. The star has been sharing photos with her Instagram followers throughout her stay in the coastal city of Essaouira, sporting a bohemian look and attempting to fit in with the locals.

In her most recent snap, the star is riding a cream-colored camel that appears to be showing off a smile and cheeky look to the camera. Berry looks completely at peace with her legs spread out to the side, her feet flexed, and a blissful expression on her face. The actress is wearing a white tunic and loose black pants as her curly brown hair cascades around her face.

Her caption seems to sum up perfectly her Zen state as she rides the camel, reading “I’m free here, I’m me here” followed by emojis of a camel and star. Her 3.8 million followers loved the photo, with some confessing to feeling envious of Berry’s adventures and others expressing their love for her free spirit. Many fans commented on the adorable camel and his happy expression.

One follower commented, “I love that the camel is as happy as you are,” while another wrote, “Awe to be so carefree! Lucky girl! Can I join you pleeeeesssseeee?”

On Monday, the award-winning actress posted another snap taken in Morocco in which she’s wearing a long colorful Djellaba and purple tunic with her curly brown hair framing her makeup-free face. She appears to be taken with the hippie spirit of the city as she cradles a cat in her lap and captioned the photo, “One with the locals.”

According to Yabiladi, the cast and crew of the film created by Derek Kolstad and directed by Chad Stahelski have been on location in Essaouira since August 15 and plan to wrap up by December 1. In addition to Essaouira, shooting will also take place in the cities of Kenitra, Casablanca, Marrakech, Ouarzazate, Fes, Erfoud, Merzouga, and Errachidia.

Actor Keanu Reeves has also been spotted out and about with Berry while in Morocco, playing the role of John Wick himself in the movie. He was seen taking photos with fans and going out to dinner.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake gave a statement about the film, per Variety.

“We’re thrilled to bring audiences the third installment of our hit John Wick franchise with an exciting cast and world-class creative team. This is our latest expansion of the John Wick universe, which already spans film, television, gaming, and location-based entertainment.”

The movie is set to be released in the U.S. on May 19, 2019.