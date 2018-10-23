Rapper Kid Cudi Opens Up About His Struggles With Depression, Says He’s ‘Living In The Light’ After Treatment

Rapper Kid Cudi opened up about his struggles with depression in a recent interview, revealing his past battles with mental health.

Rapper Kid Cudi opened up about his struggles with depression during a recent interview with GQ, working his way back from a stint in rehab and a major period of struggle in his life.

The 34-year-old entertainer checked himself into rehab for what he called “depression and suicidal urges” back in October 2016, delivered a message to fans on his Facebook at the time, saying, “Anxiety and depression have ruled my life for as long as I can remember and I never leave the house because of it.”

Right before rehab, things got to the darkest point they’d ever been for him, to a point where he even seriously contemplated suicide.

“I was thinking of ways to do it. It scared me straight,” he told GQ. “What scared me was that my mind was willing to go there. After all these years.”

Thankfully, the rapper said he’s currently free from the demons who once haunted him, telling GQ, “I’m not battling any demons right now. Thank God.”

Cudi recently put out the critically-acclaimed ‘Kids See Ghosts,’ a collaboration with rapper, producer and fashion designer Kanye West in June, marking the first time since his rehab stay that he’s released music.

Cudi says he’s choosing to write on the bright side of things, producing a more upbeat and cheerful sound.

“I chose to write the light,” Cudi told GQ. “Me and Kanye both agreed that we wanted to create a spiritual album. I know kids are used to hearing me talk about darkness, but I’m living in the light now.”

Cudi credits his current happiness to his 8-year-old daughter Vada, opening up about his relationship with his little girl.

“I’m the greatest fort builder ever. That’s what my daughter says. I’m really good, and I pride myself on it,” he said. “My fort game is serious. I’ve mastered that s***.”

“I can see my traits in her, but she’s her own person.” He continued. “She’s just a ball of love. She’s always happy. That’s a blessing, ya know?”

Thankfully for his fans, Cudi splits his time between being an artist and a father. He’s currently developing a television show with ‘Get Out’ director Jordan Peele and is always in the studio working on new music, something he confirmed to fans on Twitter on Tuesday.

I just started the new album! Taking my time w it tho but im thinkin next year sometime? Would that be cool? Huh? Tell me? Would that be ok? https://t.co/ey99RoP5qv — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 23, 2018

Fans might not have to wait until next year to hear some new material either, with Cudi confirming he was busy working on some “tasty features” as well.