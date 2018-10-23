Lisa Vanderpump Vows To ‘Concentrate On The Important Stuff’ Amid ‘RHOBH’ Season 9, Is She Ready To Quit?

Lisa Vanderpump appears to be contemplating an exit from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'

Lisa Vanderpump shared a cryptic message with her Instagram audience over the weekend that has many convinced that she is ready to leave her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

As her Bravo TV co-stars enjoyed spending time with one another in Hawaii — where they attended the October 20 wedding of Camille Grammer — Vanderpump told her fans and followers that she was concentrating on “the important stuff” after opting out of the event.

“Now, let’s concentrate on the important stuff… Go Dodgers!!!” Vanderpump wrote in the caption of her post, which included a photo of her posing in a Dodgers jersey.

After Vanderpump shared the post, several Instagram users flooded her with comments, slamming her for refusing to film the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her co-stars, many of whom didn’t seem to concerned about her potential exit from the show.

“It’s an ensemble cast… that’s what [Erika] has been spouting isn’t it?! See ya!” one person said.

“It is an ensemble cast and the show will thrive after Lisa leaves. She’s the most boring and oldest one! Yawn bye Felicia,” another wrote.

During an appearance on E!’s The Daily Pop weeks ago, Erika Girardi called out Lisa Vanderpump for refusing to come out of her dressing room during a group shoot — and reminded her that they are a part of an “ensemble cast.”

“If everyone can take it on the chin, like Rinna has, Dorit [Kemsley] has, or everyone else has, you know, it’s an ensemble cast,” she explained, via People.

Weeks ago — while attempting to shoot a group shot of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills— Lisa Rinna filmed a video of herself and Erika Girardi discussing Lisa Vanderpump’s refusal to come out of her dressing room and participate in the photo shoot.

“We’re all doing a group shot together and someone is sequestered in a room, she won’t come shoot with us. They’re going to have to, like, put her in, in like a computer-like way! Who could it be?” she asked.

While Rinna didn’t reveal who she was talking about at the time, Girardi confirmed that it was Vanderpump during her appearance on The Daily Pop.

Earlier this month, Vanderpump suggested an exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was coming soon when she told Hollywood Life that “everything comes to an end.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 9.