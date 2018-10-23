Woman Suffering From Cancer, Who Lived To Celebrate Her Wedding Day, Dies 7 Months After Tying The Knot

Laurin Bank from South Carolina, who defied her diagnosis and lived to become a bride, has finally succumbed to stage 4 cancer.

A woman from South Carolina, who defied the odds by surviving until her wedding day, has died after battling with cancer.

Seven months ago, doctors told 30-year-old Laurin Bank that she would not be able to celebrate her wedding day due to her deteriorating health.

She, however, miraculously survived and got married on the same day that she and her boyfriend, Michael Bank, had initially decided upon. In an earlier interview with the State, Laurin said that it was “the best day of her life.”

Less than seven months after the wedding, however, Laurin passed away. Her husband took to Facebook yesterday and wrote an emotional goodbye to her, per the Herald Online.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beautiful queen. She has left a huge (hole) in all of our hearts, and I am humbled to be her king. I was able to carry her to bed and hold her until her last beautiful breath… It [has] been [an] honor to be by her side the past 3 and a half years, and I would not trade the memories that we have made [together] for anything in the world… She has made me so much a better person.”

Laurin Long and Michael Bank met in 2015 when she was already battling with cancer. According to the State, “Laurin endured a double mastectomy and chemotherapy and Michael was with her all along the way.”

In June of 2017, as Laurin was declared cancer-free, the couple got engaged and decided to get married on March 24, 2018 — the day that they first met three years ago. However, she started feeling unwell once again. Further diagnosis revealed that her cancer had returned, this time in her bones and liver, per the State.

Despite three months of chemotherapy, Laurin showed no improvement, and cancer spread to her lungs. In December of last year, doctors told Laurin and Michael to move the date of the wedding because of her condition, but the couple was determined to make the wedding happen on the designated date — and they succeeded.

The couple stayed together for less than seven months, and according to Michael Bank, her last day was very difficult. Even morphine didn’t help.

Per the report by the Herald Online, Laurin took to Facebook on October 11 and informed her friends and family about her deteriorating condition, stating that even chemotherapy was not an option anymore.

Despite Laurin’s tragic death, the couple has set an example of unconditional love and support for everyone to look up to. After her wedding, Laurin Bank had told the State that Michael Bank was her best friend and soul mate, and that she was very happy to marry him.