Reese Witherspoon Shares The Cutest Family Photo With Her Son As He Turns 15

Fans couldn't believe how much the birthday boy looks like his mom.

Reese Witherspoon just shared the sweetest photo with her eldest son on Instagram – as well as a loving message. The Legally Blonde actress posted a cute photo of herself posing with her now 15-year-old son Deacon Phillippe on her account on October 23, where she joked about how the teenager is already taller than her.

The twosome posed together at what appeared to be the entry to Reese’s home for the snap, which was seasonally decorated with pumpkins on either side of the door.

Witherspoon, who was looking cute and casual in a maroon sweater, jeans, and sneakers, as she struck a pose on her porch, then pulled a slightly shocked face as she pointed towards Deacon.

Writing a sweet message for the teenager in the caption, Reese said, “Happy Birthday to my wonderful, creative, kind, talented boy @deaconphillippe!”

“Everyday you teach me something new about beats, Fort Nite dances, fantasy football and cool sneakers,” the actress then joked of how Deacon keeps her feeling young. “What a gift to be your mom.”

Reese – who is also mom to Deacon’s sister Ava Phillippe and half-brother Tennessee Toth – then continued on her official Instagram page, “I [love] you, buddy!” before joking, “(P.S. When did you get so tall!?)” with the hashtag “Thisis15.”

The picture also showed the family dog getting in on the action as the mother/daughter duo snapped a shot together.

Fans gushed over the adorable picture in the comments section, with many pointing out just how much the birthday boy – who’s dad is Witherspoon’s former husband Ryan Phillippe – looks like his famous mom.

“Happy birthday! He looks just like you,” said one fan, while another then reiterated, “He looks like you so much” with a heart emoji and a smiling emoji with hearts for eyes.

A third fan commented on Witherspoon’s remarks about her son’s impressive height, writing, “I love how he is so much taller than you!”

The star has shared numerous sweet photos of her three children on her Instagram page over the years and even recently showed her followers just how well her eldest son gets along with her youngest.

As the Inquisitr reported back in August, Witherspoon posted a seriously adorable photo of Deacon and brother Tennessee playing together at the beach as the family prepared to say bye-bye to summer.

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the star previously opened up about motherhood after becoming a mom to her eldest two children at a young age. Witherspoon was just 22-years-old when she and her then-husband Ryan welcomed Ava.

“When [you’re a young mother], you’re like, ‘Oh, they’re going to be fine!’ As you get older, it’s, ‘Am I taking them to the ballet?'” Reese shared of being a mom to her three kids, per Hello! Magazine.

“When you get past survival, I think that’s what’s so interesting… about motherhood,” she continued. “It’s about what you think you’re creating for your children, when it’s really just an artifice.”