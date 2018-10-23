Sarah Silverman Tweets Apology To Louis CK Accuser Rebecca Corry

The comedian recently made comments in an interview about her own experiences with Louis C.K.

It seems Sarah Silverman is regretting commenting on fellow comedian Louis C.K., Page Six is reporting. As recently reported on Inquisitr, Silverman spoke up regarding her friend C.K.’s sexual harassment accusations while on Howard Stern’s radio show. Five women alleged that C.K. began to masturbate in front of them without their consent. C.K. eventually confirmed the accuser’s stories, apologized, and was temporarily blacklisted from the entertainment industry. Silverman said that while he masturbated in front of her too, she consented to it.

“I’ve known Louis forever, I’m not making excuses for him, so please don’t take this that way,” she said. “We are peers. We are equals. When we were kids, and he asked if he could masturbate in front of me, sometimes I’d go, ‘f**k yeah I want to see that!’ … It’s not analogous to the other women that are talking about what he did to them.”

Silverman stated that since she and C.K. were equals, he didn’t have the same kind of power over her like he might have 0ver other accusers, and she did not feel as much pressure.

“He could offer me nothing. We were only just friends. So sometimes, yeah, I wanted to see it, it was amazing. Sometimes I would say, ‘f***ing no, gross,’ and we got pizza.”

Silverman went on to ponder if one can forgive a person that committed an act of sexual misconduct. She had considered C.K. a good friend in the past but understands that what he did was unacceptable. She does, however, believe that C.K. is truly sorry for his transgressions. One accuser, Rebecca Corry, did not appreciate the implication that because Silverman and C.K. were “equals” that the offense wasn’t the same, and took to Twitter to voice her concerns over Silverman’s comments.

To be real clear, CK had “nothing to offer me” as I too was his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually harrass me. He took away a day I worked years for and still has no remorse. He’s a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it. https://t.co/xrfI6HwXqx — Rebecca Corry (@TheRebeccaCorry) October 22, 2018

“To be real clear, CK had ‘nothing to offer me’ as I too was his equal on the set the day he decided to sexually harass me,” Corry wrote. “He took away a day I worked years for and still has no remorse. He’s a predator who victimized women for decades and lied about it.”

Silverman immediately apologized by responding via Twitter.

“Rebecca I’m sorry. Ugh this is why I don’t like weighing in. I can’t seem to do press 4 my show w/out being asked about it. But you’re right- you were equals and he f—ked with you and it’s not ok. I’m sorry, friend. You are so talented and so kind.”

Corry thanked her via Twitter, but it is unclear if she truly accepted Silverman’s apology, as she went on to tell Silverman that she has been bullied and even received death threats after coming forward about her experience with C.K. C.K. has recently tried to get back into the stand-up comedy scene, with mixed responses from the public on his return to the industry.