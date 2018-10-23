Kelly Clarkson Goes Without Makeup For Hilariously Unglamorous Photo

Kelly was keeping it very real in her latest Instagram photo.

Kelly Clarkson is keeping it very real in a new photo posted to her official Instagram account. The mom of two showed off her no-makeup look with a wet white cloth draped over her eyes as she sat in what appeared to be the makeup chair backstage at a show.

The Voice coach posted the snap on October 23 which showed her smiling from ear to ear as she seemingly prepared to get a little more glammed up.

Kelly had her hair tied up in a very loose ponytail in the barefaced snap, which showed off her very relatable less-than-perfect skin, while also throwing two thumbs up to the camera.

The American Idol winner then joked about her not so glamorous look in the caption. Clarkson told her more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram that she did, in fact, wake up that way before sitting down in the makeup chair.

“Just another day in #thechair!” Kelly, who’s mom to 4-year-old daughter River Rose and 2-year-old son Remington with husband Brandon Blackstock, wrote in the caption of the latest photo of herself she opted to share with her fans on social media. She then added the jokey hashtag “iwokeuplikethis” to her new post.

Fans were clearly loving getting to see more of Clarkson’s playful side and weren’t afraid to let her know. Many left comments praising the star for feeling so confident in her own skin and for showing off a different side of herself which her followers don’t always get to see when she’s in front of the camera on NBC’s The Voice.

“Such a nut. I appreciate her realness so much,” one impressed fan wrote in the comments with a heart and a crying laughing emoji. A second told the “Since U Been Gone” singer that they “love how honest you are as a person to the world.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Thank you for making us feel normal!” said a third, adding that Clarkson – who Inquisitr recently reported became visibly emotional while discussing friend Carrie Underwood’s multiple miscarriages – was “Keepin it real” on her page.

The star’s been very open about how she stays so down to earth in the past, admitting that she really doesn’t worry too much about other people’s opinions about her.

Kelly made one such confession while discussing her weight last year, telling Redbook during a cover feature that she doesn’t care what people think about her weight.

“No one actually cares about your health. They just care about aesthetics,” Kelly told the magazine at the time when discussing people’s reactions to her weight.

“People should just concentrate on their own lives and their own health and their own happiness, and whatever that looks like for you, be happy with it,” Clarkson then added.