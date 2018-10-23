In Leaked Audio, GOP’s Georgia Governor Candidate Brian Kemp Is Concerned That People Might Turn Up To Vote

He told donors at a meeting that his rival's voter turnout operation “continues to concern us, especially if everybody uses and exercises their right to vote."

GOP’s candidate for Governor in Georgia, Brian Kemp, told attending donors during a ticketed campaign event that he was worried that the people of his state might try and exercise their right to vote, according to an audio leak obtained by Rolling Stone.

Kemp, who is also Georgia’s Secretary of State, is running for Governor against Democrat Stacey Abrams. During the event, he lamented her efforts aimed at increasing voter turnout, saying it “continues to concern us, especially if everybody uses and exercises their right to vote.”

Kemp said that ahead of the gubernatorial race, he was worried about early voting and “the literally tens of millions of dollars that they [the Abrams camp] are putting behind the get-out-the-vote effort to their base.” He elucidated that he was particularly concerned with Abrams’ efforts mostly focused on absentee ballot requests.

“They have just an unprecedented number of that.. which is something that continues to concern us, especially if everybody uses and exercises their right to vote — which they absolutely can — and mail those ballots in, we gotta have heavy turnout to offset that.”

While it might not be altogether uncommon for candidates to express concerns at their rivals’ attempts to increase voter turnout, Kemp’s comments are particularly alarming because of his penchant to deny voting rights to a significant number of people. Recently he decided to suspend more than 53,000 voter applications, 70 percent of which were filed by black people. His grounds for doing so were flimsy, based on his understanding of Georgia’s “exact match verification standard” which is restrictive and has led to massive voter purge. Last year, he was accused of having purged an estimated 107,000 voters simply because they didn’t vote in the prior election, according to American Public Media.

Kemp also faces lawsuits for leaving for than 6 million of Georgia voting records open to hacking as well as accusations that he deliberately rejected nearly 600 absentee ballot applications in the state’s most racially diverse county of Gwinnett.

The fact that Brian Kemp, given his history of voter suppression, is telling donors that he is worried about people in his state exercising their voting rights is nothing short of ominous. Kemp’s campaign denied commenting on the leaked audio, while his rival, Stacey Abrams, called it “disgraceful” and “outrageous” through a spokesperson.

“Brian Kemp is barely trying to hide the shameful fact that his strategy is to win through voter suppression,” her spokesperson told the Rolling Stone. “The idea that he, as Secretary of State, would be ‘concerned’ that hardworking Georgians are exercising their right to vote is disgraceful and outrageous.”