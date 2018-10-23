Ryan Murphy, Creator of ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘Glee’, Reveals Son’s Cancer Diagnosis

The producer was inspired to donate $10 million to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Ryan Murphy, creator of hit shows such as American Horror Story and Glee, revealed via Instagram that his son had previously been diagnosed with a very serious cancer, USA Today reports. Murphy is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, having created many successful television shows that garnered cult followings. In addition to American Horror Story and Glee, he is also know for his shows Nip/Tuck, The New Normal, Scream Queens, Feud, and 9-1-1. He is also recognized for directing movies such as Eat, Pray, Love and Running With Scissors. These titles list only a fraction of his extensive resume.

Murphy posted a picture of his 4-year-old son, Ford Theodore Miller Murphy, on his Instagram account Monday, October 22. The lengthy caption accompanying the photo revealed that two years ago, when Ford was merely a toddler, a tumor the size of a tennis-ball was found in his abdomen. Unfortunately, this tumor ultimately ended up being neuroblastoma. According to the American Cancer Society, this is a cancer that forms in “very early forms of nerve cells.” It is a pediatric cancer that typically occurs in children under age 10. As Murphy notes in his caption, this cancer can also be fatal.

Murphy also shared that Ford had since undergone many treatments and surgeries as a result of his tumor. Now, Murphy says, his little boy is “thriving.” The mogul gave a shout-out to his husband, David Miller, for being his “rock” during the tumultuous time, and credits Ford’s pediatrician, Dr. Lauren Crosby, for spotting the tumor during a routine check-up. He especially gave his thanks to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and showed how grateful he was for their help by donating a whopping $10 million in hopes of contributing to a new wing in the facility.

“Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility,” Murphy wrote in the caption. “No child is turned away at Children’s Hospital. We are so honored and lucky to contribute, and encourage everybody who can to do the same. We love you, Ford.”

A quick glance at the Children’s Hospital L.A. Instagram account will show you that Murphy is not the only big name involved in helping the children at this facility. Stars such as Pharrell, Heidi Klum, and Tom Hardy are among the most recent visitors to be featured on the page. Many celebrities are taking time to meet the patients staying there and spending time with them.