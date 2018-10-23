Pregnant Carrie Underwood ‘Mom-Shamed’ Over Makeup In Latest Selfie

Carrie was called out by trolls for a selfie she posted from her 3-year-old son's soccer game.

Pregnant superstar Carrie Underwood is being “mom-shamed” after posting a cute selfie to her Instagram page while watching her 3-year-old son Isaiah play soccer. Per a new report from Allure, the “Cry Pretty” singer recently had trolls cropping up on her page who claimed that she was supposedly wearing too much makeup to be a proud mom observing the match.

As Inquisitr shared on October 20, Underwood snapped a photo of herself on some grass as she revealed that she felt like a full-on “soccer mom” as she headed outdoors to watch her little man kick the ball around.

However, in the days that have followed her upload, a number of trolls have popped up in the comments section “mom shaming” the singer and accusing her of being too made up to be a “soccer mom.”

Allure revealed some of the less than positive comments left on Carrie’s photo, which criticized how much makeup Mike Fisher’s wife had on.

“Show up like most soccer moms, messy hair don’t care, no makeup and a coffee mug in hand,” one Instagram commenter wrote, while another called out Carrie – who’s currently pregnant with her second child – by writing online, “Well that is a c**p ton of makeup for a soccer game.”

As the negative comments about her decision to wear makeup piled up, other opted to defend Carrie online.

As reported by the outlet, one fan vehemently defended Isaiah’s mom by writing, “Ignore the negative comments. Enjoy watching your son play soccer. That’s what is important.”

The photo showed Underwood looking seriously stunning as she snapped a selfie which she then uploaded to show her almost 8 million Instagram followers.

Though she was sporting a more casual look with her clothing choice by sporting items from her Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure range and her hair tied up in a ponytail, it appeared that she may have been wearing false eyelashes as well as slightly heavier eye makeup and pink lipstick. Her eyebrows also appeared to have been filled in.

Notably, the former American Idol winner has been very open about her love of makeup in the past, more recently revealing how it makes her feel following a nasty fall last November that left her with a scar above her lip after getting 40 to 50 stitches.

Per E! Online, she told Bobby Bones on his iHeartRadio show earlier this year about her son’s reaction when she opts to cover her injury.

“For a while, I was worried he would be scared of me,” Underwood said of how she was worried about how her little boy would react to her facial injury. “But now if I put makeup on, he’s like, ‘Mommy, your boo-boo’s all gone.'”

She also told People in May about how makeup is a “confidence builder” for her, admitting that she never leaves her home without cosmetics.

“Makeup is a confidence builder for me. When I want to look hot, I like smoky eyes and eyeliner,” Underwood told the outlet.

“I just feel like it’s nice to have things that enhance the things you like and cover up the things you don’t. I like walking by a mirror and I’m like, ‘Ok! I feel like I’m put together. Alright!'”

Carrie hasn't publicly addressed the haters who recently "mom-shamed" her on social media