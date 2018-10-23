Denver Broncos’ Chad Kelly Arrested On Criminal Trespassing Charges

Kelly is the backup quarterback for the Broncos.

Denver Broncos’ backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing, Denver 7 reported.

A press release from the Englewood Police Department posted by CBS Denver stated officers responded to the 3200 block of S. Lincoln Street in Englewood, Colorado, at 1:17 a.m. after receiving a report of a man standing outside a residence.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman inside the home was sitting on the couch holding her young child when a man entered the residence uninvited, Denver 7 reported. He proceeded to sit next to her on the couch and began “mumbling incoherently.” The woman called for a male homeowner, who confronted the intruder and hit him in the upper back with what was later identified as a vacuum pipe and kicked him out of the house.

The officers arrived at the home and did not find any sign of forced entry, though the male homeowner told them the home’s doors were locked. They searched the area and found a man sitting in a black SUV in front of the Gothic Theatre on S. Broadway who matched the description provided by the homeowner.

The man, identified as Kelly, 24, was taken into custody at 1:52 am without incident and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing. He was brought to the Arapahoe County Jail, where his bond was set at $2,500. He was bonded out later that morning.

The Denver Broncos released the following statement on Tuesday regarding the arrest.

“We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning. Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information.”

An NFL spokesperson told Denver 7 they are “looking into the matter.”

NFL spokesman tells #Denver7 they are "looking into the matter" regarding Chad Kelly incident. He could face league discipline. And could face discipline from #Broncos. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 23, 2018

Kelly, who is the nephew of Bills legend and Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, has had his share of legal troubles and discipline problems in the past.

In 2014, he was kicked off the Clemson football team after arguing with coaches during the spring game, ESPN previously reported. He was arrested later that year in December after a bar fight and eventually pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. In 2017, Kelly was involved in a brawl at his brother’s high school football game in New York, running onto the field after his brother took a late hit.

The Broncos drafted Kelly with the final pick of the NFL draft in 2017. He beat out former first-round pick Paxton Lynch this year to earn the backup quarterback title after spending last season rehabbing injuries and losing weight.

Kelly was scheduled for a public signing with Denver Autographs Tuesday night along with Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Following his arrest, Denver Autographs announced his signing event would be canceled, though Sutton would still appear as scheduled.

Chad Kelly signing for tonight has been cancelled, Courtland Sutton will appear as scheduled from 7-8 at Flatirons Crossing. — Denver Autographs (@DenverAutograph) October 23, 2018

Kelly is scheduled to appear at the Arapahoe County Justice Center Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. for his advisement hearing.