Struggling Real Madrid come into a UEFA Champions League match against Czech Republic champions FC Viktoria Plzen without a win in more than a month in any competition.

With manager Julen Lopetegui already on the hot seat and rumors claiming that former boss Jose Mourinho is in line to replace him at Real Madrid, according to The Sun, the defending European champions will be losing for their first win in more than a month on Tuesday — and they may have found exactly what the doctor ordered in Czech Republic titlists Viktoria Plzen in a match that will live stream from the Bernabeu.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s Real Madrid vs. FC Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League Matchday Three clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the iconic, 81,000-seat Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday, October 23. That start time will be the same in the Czech Republic, which lies in the same time zone. In the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Los Blancos-Viktorka match starts at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, October 24.

The five-time Czech First League champions are playing in only their third UEFA Champions League competition, and for the third time, they have been grouped with the titleholders. But with Real Madrid coming off of three straight defeats, per Sky Sports, including a 1-0 blanking by CSKA Moscow in the Champions League, they may have caught Real Madrid at exactly the right time.

“I am just preparing my team for the game. I do not look any further than that, which is my responsibility as a coach,” Lopetegui told ESPN on Monday. “We are excited and motivated for tomorrow’s game in an important competition like the Champions League. I cannot confirm anything apart from that I will be the coach tomorrow.”

Michael Krmencik (l) leads Viktoria with nine goals across all competitions. Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images

To watch the Real Madrid vs. FC Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League Group G matchup live stream online in the United States from the Bernabeu, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

Another way to watch the must-win Real Madrid vs. FC Viktoria Plzen showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV or Sling TV, which will carry the match via the Univision Deportes feed. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the UEFA Champions League match live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Champions League match. Czech fans can watch their defending champions play the Spanish giants via an O2 TV live stream, and in Canada, fans watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.