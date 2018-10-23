Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Glows In Racy Photo After Being Named 2019 ‘SI’ Rookie

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, has officially been chosen to be one of the Sports Illustrated 2019 Rookie Models, and she posted a special image on social media to celebrate.

Camille Kostek posted a throwback photo of herself modeling for Sports Illustrated. In the sexy snapshot posted to Instagram, she is completely nude with only a net to cover her body. Her toned legs, tanned skin, and flat tummy are on full display in the photograph. Her long, blonde hair is parted to the side — worn in a messy, windblown style.

In the caption of the photograph, Kostek gushes over being named as one of the 2019 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue models for the upcoming edition.

“This time last year I was shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 in Belize as one of the final 6 finalists for #SIswimsearch. My bags are packed as I head to South Australia as not only a 2019 official Rookie, but as the first up to shoot for the @si_swimsuit 2019 issue!! My excitement will never dull for each time I pack my bags to work with this team. I’ve told you 100 times and I’ll say it again and again….Chase your dreams my friends, it’s a feeling that makes you feel alive on the journey and complete euphoria once you get there. IT’S GO TIME.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek often takes to her social media account to post updates about her career and to offer glimpses into her life.

The model, who dates New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski — or Gronk as he’s better known to NFL fans — seemingly never misses a game day. She usually posts a message of love and support to her man, and to the team.

As many fans will remember, Camille was a member of the Patriots cheerleading squad. She and Gronk began dating after she left the team in 2015. The pair have been nearly inseparable since, except for a small period in 2017 when the media reported that the couple had split, and that the football player had moved on.

However, the pair were together again and back in the spotlight by May of that year. While they seemingly have a great relationship, Kostek has admitted that being in the public eye isn’t always easy.

The model claims that she’s always been a private person, and that seeing her name in articles which she has no control over has often been tough for her.

However, things seem to be going well for Camille Kostek, and fans will be able to see her in the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.