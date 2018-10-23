Gigi Hadid Splashes Around In The Ocean In A Red Swimsuit

Gigi sported a red one-piece for a recent swimsuit shoot at the beach.

Model Gigi Hadid was photographed splashing around at the beach for a swimsuit shoot in new photos published by Daily Mail. The paparazzi snaps showed the star playing around in the water during a working day at the beach as she took part in a photoshoot in the tropical surrounding of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The new photos featured Gigi showing off just a little skin while wading around in the ocean as she sported a unique red vintage-inspired swimsuit that covered her entire torso. The fun swimwear also featured a zip design on the chest, which Bella Hadid’s sister slightly unzipped as she splashed around in the water during her trip to South America.

After running around in the sand, the snaps then showed the star sitting down on the sand, laughing as she got a little swept up in the waves before laying back with her back pressed firmly on the beach.

Hadid kept her hair simple for the fun photoshoot, putting her long locks back in a bun while she accessorized her bright swimsuit look with two gold bracelets on her right hand.

It’s not clear who the model was shooting for as she struck some poses at the beach, though Gigi has appeared on the cover of some of the most famous fashion magazines in the world as well as walking during some of the most prestigious fashion shows.

Gigi Hadid does her best Baywatch impression for a swimsuit photoshoot https://t.co/5yJeEHTVZc via @DailyMailCeleb — Peter Adamou (@adamou_peter) October 23, 2018

As reported by the Inquisitr, it was confirmed earlier this week that both she and friend Kendall Jenner will be strutting their stuff for Victoria’s Secret once again this year as it was revealed that both will take part in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is set to air later this year.

Gigi’s spoken out about how she prepares her body for the catwalk and the camera in the past, opening up about her diet and fitness routine to Elle back in 2016.

Hadid told the site that she boxes every day while she’s at home in New York, but admitted that when she’s modeling, her legs actually “get a pretty good workout just from being on the runway.”

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

“It sounds kind of funny, but it’s true,” she said of how she keeps her toned legs in such great shape. “Besides that, I stretch in the morning a lot and I do a lot of saunas and steam rooms during fashion week just to keep my blood flowing. Besides that, yoga is fun.”

Gigi also revealed that her amazing body isn’t exactly down to a strict diet regime, as she confessed at the time that she doesn’t stick to a strict diet and instead just listens to her body.

“I can’t say that I follow a diet plan cause that would be a lie. I love eggs in the morning. I eat a lot of eggs. I love juice. I love sandwiches with protein and veggies. I love pasta with meat sauce. Anything that’s a well-rounded meal, I’m really happy with,” Hadid told the outlet of her passion for food.

She then added, “As long as there is good protein and veggies then I’m all good with some carbs.”