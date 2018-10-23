‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Traci Puts It All Together!

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, October 23 brings fantasies and harsh realities to Genoa City. Lily laments her life in prison, while Jack tries to deny Ashley her due — but Traci finds him out.

Lily (Christel Khalil) took a break from reality at Walworth, and she imagined that she was at the Club having an excellent time. Unfortunately, it was all just a dream, and the dreary walls of her cell brought her back to reality. To feel more human, Lily used the glitter from her kids’ cards, adding some lotion to make eyeshadow.

Meanwhile, Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Devon (Bryton James) confronted Cane (Daniel Goddard) at home about why he had failed to visit Lily the other day. Later, in the visitors’ room, Lily met with Cane and Devon. When Devon left the two alone, Lily repeated her fantasy about the Club, and Cane promised to make it come true very soon.

At Jabot, Jack (Peter Bergman) walked in just in time to see Dina (Marla Adams) trying to stop Kyle (Michael Mealor) from shredding the papers which gave Ashley ownership of all of her Jabot patents. Of course, instead of Jack and Kyle, Dina sees John and a chauffeur. Kyle showed Jack the document, and Jack realized that Jabot would go bankrupt in a week if they honored the terms of the agreement that Dina and John had drawn up — so he shredded it himself.

Back at the Abbott mansion, Dina took a nap while Jack explained his actions to Kyle. Jack hated that he had shredded a document from his father, but Jack felt that he had no choice. Traci (Beth Maitland) walked in, and they covered up their discussion unconvincingly. Later, Dina came downstairs and told Traci that Kyle is a liar. Dina revealed some details that made Traci feel suspicious.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) chased her mother, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) at Jabot and insisted that she wanted to talk. Abby and Ashley heard the sound of Jack’s shredding, but they left for the Club anyway. Once they arrived, they had a drink. Abby confessed that she still didn’t understand why Ashley did what she did to Jack. Abby said that she had tried to see it from her mom’s point of view, but was still unable to.

Ashley said that she did it to reassert not only her place in the Abbott family — but also Abby’s. Abby replied that if she’d known, she would’ve told her mom to stop. Then, Ashley spoke about her relationship with Dina — and told Abby that she hoped that theirs would be better. Later, Jack showed up, and Abby urged her mom to talk to him. Jack and Ashley had an awkward conversation, and ultimately, Jack suggested that they both not work at Jabot for a while.

Finally, back at Jabot, Traci found the paper in the shredder, and she worked to piece together the document. When Traci read what it said, she gasped.

