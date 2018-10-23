‘B&B’ Spoilers For Wednesday, October 24: Ridge & Thorne’s Defense, ‘BB 20’ Brett & Tyler Give Quinn Flower

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 24 indicates that Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are demanding answers, and that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Thorne (Thorsten Kaye) may already have a defense strategy for their role in Bill’s fall, according to She Knows Soaps. Quinn (Rena Sofer), who is taking a break from fighting with Pam (Alley Mills) about her wedding, will receive flowers from two Big Brother 20 house guests: Tyler and Brett.

Tyler Crispen and Brett Robinson will make their soap opera debut as “Tyler” and “Brett”. Inquisitr reported that the reality stars will come a-knocking at Quinn’s door. The back story to the characters that they will play is that they “owned a high tech robotic startup, have sold their company, and now focus on philanthropic endeavors.”

Danny (Keith Carlos) will introduce Tyler and Brett to Quinn. Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photos show that they come bearing gifts in the form of flowers, and Quinn seems as if she is delighted by their thoughtfulness. Perhaps they have heard of Quinn’s jewelry designing skills and are in need of her to do some work for them. Whatever the case, their faces will be a welcome distraction to the more serious drama playing out at the hospital.

Bill (Don Diamont) was rushed to the hospital after falling from the balcony. He was wearing a neck brace and was unconscious when the paramedics rushed him in. Courier Journal teases that Dr. Chester will examine the patient and then turn to Bill’s family with a “dire prognosis.” It seems as if things are looking down for Bill and that there is a real possibility that he may not make it.

In the meantime, Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) heard of the fall and immediately rushed to hospital. They had just been discussing the situation with their husbands and Bill, and were worried that the men may resort to violence. Upon arrival, Ridge and Thorne will need to defend themselves as their wives questioned what happened at the Spencer mansion.

Katie will understandably be worried that her father’ son is fighting for her life, and will question the men’s presence at the house. Ridge’s marriage is already on thin ice, and if Brooke learns the truth she may decide that she’s had enough of Ridge’s jealous ways. Will the Forrester brothers tell their wives the truth, or have they already worked out their defense? Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.