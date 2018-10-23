The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Will Discuss Jenelle Evans’ Alleged Assault During Season 9, Reports ‘The Ashley’

Jenelle Evans told police her husband pinned her down and made her collarbone snap.

Jenelle Evans’ assault wasn’t filmed two Saturdays ago but according to an October 22 report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the storyline will be featured during the MTV reality series’ upcoming ninth season.

On Monday, the outlet told readers that in addition to Evans discussing the controversial moment herself, her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer, have been asked to talk about the issue on camera.

“Jenelle filmed about it with [her mother] Barbara and basically said they were both super drunk and she just tripped and fell into David and they both thought the other was attacking them, so that’s how it got blown out of proportion and why she called 911,” a behind-the-scenes source explained. “The story was really out there.”

Evans first claimed, via a rep, that she had tripped and fallen. However, after her 911-call was released, she released a new statement to E! News, claiming the encounter with Eason was nothing more than a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.”

As for her Teen Mom 2 co-stars’ reactions, they will likely come as a complete surprise to Evans, who is not yet aware that producers have drawn them into the latest turn of events.

“Jenelle is not aware that the other girls were asked to do this, either, which is even more messed up,” a second source told The Ashley.

According to the report, there was tons of buzz regarding Evans and Eason’s fight behind-the-scenes but some have felt that it simply isn’t right to have Evans’ co-stars speaking of the matter without her present.

“Once the crew members heard about it, a lot of them were talking about how wrong it was that the producers were being instructed to get their girls to discuss this just to make scenes out of it,” a source said.

Below is a photo shared by David Eason days after he allegedly assaulted his wife.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason got married in September of last year and ever since, Eason has faced allegations of being abusive towards her and her three kids. During the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, prior to his firing, Eason was seen yelling at Kaiser for playing with a camera before dragging the child across his backyard.

Eason was also seen snapping at Kaiser during another scene before the child was heard yelling, “No David, no,” while out of the camera’s view.

The cast of Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV later this year or early next year for Season 9.