10 Of Heidi Klum’s Sexiest And Most Outrageous Halloween Costumes

Her seasonal look becomes more elaborate every year as she hosts the holiday’s biggest bash.

Heidi Klum has been dubbed the “Queen of Halloween” for her extensive costumes and lavish parties. This year marks the 19th anniversary of her annual spooky bash, and she’s been working on her costume since November 1, 2017. According to People, the scare mistress is going in a vastly different direction from last year’s homage to Michael Jackson’s Thriller video. In fact, Klum teased her latest Halloween look by calling it “very, very cute” and promising “it’s not gonna be scary.”

Klum’s Halloween parties have become a celebrity mainstay, attracting famous names from every walk of life to participate in the annual festivities. Some famous characterizations from last year’s party — as detailed by PopSugar — include Jamie McCarthy as Negan from The Walking Dead, Romeo Hunte as the Flash, and Grace Elizabeth as Maleficent.

Even while adopting a terrifying or cute look, Heidi Klum still manages to make each costume extremely sexy. What’s more, the supermodel has been getting in the spirit of Samhain by posting throwback photos of her elaborate costumes to her social media accounts. And, as Klum and the rest of the world excitedly count down the days to her latest reveal, here’s a look back at some of her most outrageous – and sexiest – Halloween costumes from the past.

Lady Godiva, 2001

Back in 2001, Heidi Klum was still putting her costumes together without the help of professional prosthetic and makeup artists. Despite those limitations, the TV personality still rocked her sexy Lady Godiva costume, complete with a horse and a long, flowing blonde wig.

Betty Boop, 2002

The cute, yet sultry, appearance of Betty Boop greeted guests at Klum’s 2002 Halloween party. As reported by Her Moments, singers Helen Kane and Baby Esther inspired the original cartoon character. As if her sensual style wasn’t enough to tip off audiences, History issued a reminder that Helen Kane had used the phrase “boop-boop-a-doop,” which she stole from Baby Esther, as a euphemism for sex.

Golden Alien, 2003

Klum rocked a gilded look in 2003. Aside from the German model’s freakish, grilled teeth, this costume was undeniably stunning.

Vampire Queen, 2005

It’s fitting that the “Queen of Halloween” appeared as a vampire queen in 2005. With a look this gothically alluring, Heidi Klum definitely wouldn’t have had any difficulty finding a willing blood donor.

Black Cat, 2007

Klum dressed as a frisky feline back in 2007. She stayed true to her character as she strutted her stuff — and showed off her claws — on the party’s red carpet.

Goddess Kali, 2008

There’s never been a sexier or fiercer deity than Heidi Klum’s 2008 take on the ancient Hindu goddess Kali. Per the model’s Instagram post, this particular look was born out of her desire to pay homage to India’s culture.

Corpse, 2011

Heidi Klum a corpse for Halloween. Only she could pull this off! http://t.co/fJTOifxz via @PageSix @heidiklum — Whitney Young (@awy310) October 31, 2011

According to Page Six, Heidi Klum took the phrase “live fast and leave a good-looking corpse” a little too far for her choice of Halloween costume in 2011. The Project Runway star stunned her guests in 2011 after partnering with the Body Worlds Exhibition’s master of prosthetics. Klum was wheeled out on a stretcher and unveiled by two men dressed as doctors. SyFyWire pointed out that this was also the year Klum caught the attention of the horror world, because her skinless look was reminiscent of the Hellraiser movies.

Cleopatra, 2012

Klum channeled her inner queen once again by becoming the most famous ruler in Ancient Egyptian history. This was her second golden outfit, and it seems likely that it won’t be her last.

Jessica Rabbit, 2015

No one would dare to frame Heidi Klum in her spot-on costume of the classic big-screen cartoon character. Jessica Rabbit definitely wowed audiences again at Klum’s 2015 Halloween party. Only this time, onlookers didn’t have to feel weird about ogling a sexy cartoon.

Heidi Klum and her Five Clones, 2016

In 2016, Klum apparently decided that nothing was sexier than her normal appearance. Instead of opting out of a costume altogether, though, she paired up with five other women who were turned into her clones with expertly applied makeup and prosthetics.

Heidi Klum is undeniably the Halloween champ, but she does have some very stiff competition. For example, her one-time How I Met Your Mother co-star Neil Patrick Harris also takes the holiday very seriously, as a photo set from PopSugar confirms. It remains to be seen who will have the best look for 2018. However, if the below teaser video that she posted on her Instagram account is anything to go on, it seems like Heidi Klum will retain her title as Queen of Halloween for another year.