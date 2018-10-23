Dua Lipa Looks Smoking Hot In New Adidas Campaign

Dua Lipa has just unveiled her new Adidas campaign, and it’s all the motivation you needed to get your booty moving!

The pop princess shared a few photos of her new line, called “Here to Create,” for Adidas Women, with her 20.2 million Instagram followers, and she looks naturally stunning as she rocks the new sports attire. The collection features elegant sports bras, statement leggings, structured jackets, among many other items. It could be considered as the perfect campaign for the “New Rules” singer, as she is known for her comfortable, sporty, and playful sense of fashion both on and off stage.

Dua’s fans were delighted with the new snaps, in which she’s seen flashing her toned abs and sculpted derriere, as the post has already garnered over 2.3 million likes. They were quick to shower her with compliments, with one user saying “Whyd u have to be so cute” followed by a heart emoji, while another praised the clothing she sported, saying “This shade of red is stunning.”

The 23-year-old joined the Adidas family earlier this year, and as a part of the “Creator Talks” project, she has talked about staying fit, her sources of inspiration when she’s busy performing, and the powerful women who she looks up to — including Michelle Obama, Alicia Keys, P!nk, and Adwoa Aboah.

“[They] have paved the way for young women of all different backgrounds and shown them support and that they can do anything they put their mind to. They are women that really fight for women’s rights in so many different ways, whether it’s a political standpoint or a more personal empowerment,” she said, according to V Magazine.

Dua joined powerhouse names such as Karlie Kloss, Shay Mitchell, Hannah Bronfman, and Garbiñe Muguruza, for the new Adidas campaign. Karlie, 26, also opened up about how she handles her fitness routine, especially when she’s traveling.

“Fitness has always been a big part of my life. I try to add variation to my workouts to keep them fun and ensure I’m not overworking certain muscles. I typically workout 3 to 4 times a week, but when I’m on the road, I have to get a little more creative with my workouts,” she said.

“I’ve recently been really into boxing — it doubles as an awesome stress reliever.”

The Victoria’s Secret model also revealed her go-to piece from the collection is the “Believe This Tight,” as reported by the Daily Mail, because the leggings offer extra support during harder workout sessions.

Each of the women in the new campaign represents a different type of female athlete, which the collection wanted to focus on, so it could reach as many people as possible.