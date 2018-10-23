Donald Trump Plans Ad & Campaign Flurry To Protect Republican Majority

With two weeks until the mid-term elections, Donald Trump is planning a nationwide blitz of advertising in an effort to conserve his Republican party’s hold on the Senate and House of Representatives, according to reports from Fox News.

That will include $6 million worth of television ad buys that will begin next Monday and run through election day, as well as a $3 million donation to the Republican National Committee in an effort to bolster other campaigns. Trump isn’t planning to just let his money do the talking, with 10 more “Make America Great Again” rallies scheduled in the days leading up to Election Day.

After tallying the costs of the rallies, the final fortnight’s spend will reach beyond $10 million, more than half of the expected $20 million that Trump was expected to be spending on the coming elections.

Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale said through a statement, “President Trump is all-in for the midterms to lead the GOP to victory on Election Day.His winning spirit is energizing Americans across the country to get out the vote and keep the momentum of our America First agenda going strong.”

Trump has already raised about $100 million for his 2020 re-election campaign, far beyond any of his Democrat challengers, giving the President plenty of money to funnel into close mid-term races.

The regularity of Trump’s rallies serves two purposes for the president, boosting the profile of the GOP candidates he is stumping for while allowing him the opportunity to connect with the base that put him into the White House in 2016 and will be integral if he expects to secure a second term. Trump has held 20 of these “Make America Great Again” rallies since the beginning of the summer. Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been a regular presence at Republican fundraisers around the country as well.

As the days count down to Election Day, the early outlook is that if the polls are correct the Republicans will maintain their hold on the Senate while Democrats will gain control of the House, but based on recent polls, that might not be such a sure thing. An NBC-Wall Street Journal poll has shown that many of the races are actually in a dead heat, while the Washington Post has released a poll calling most of these leads “insignificant,” leaving everything to play for on November 6.

It will be two more weeks before the impact of Trump’s involvement will be made clear, but the president has not been shy about lending his name to Republican campaigns across the country, including last night’s rally in support of Senator Ted Cruz, his one-time rival for the Republican presidential nominee.