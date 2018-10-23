Scott Disick Thinks Girlfriend Sofia Richie Is Hotter Than Kourtney Kardashian, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Scott Disick is seemingly head over heels for his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, despite spending nearly 10 years with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick is madly in love with Sofia Richie. Allegedly, he believes that he loves her more and that she’s even hotter than his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian.

“Scott thinks Sofia looks amazing and he is more attracted to her today than ever before. Scott and Sofia are in a really good place together, he never thought he could love anyone as much as he did Kourtney,” an insider told the outlet.

“He also never thought that he would be more attracted to anyone as much as he was with Kourtney, but Sofia proved that wrong too. Scott thinks Sofia is gorgeous, sexy and even hotter than Kourtney. They have fun together, Sofia laughs at all of Scott’s silly jokes, and their chemistry in the bedroom is totally on fire,” the source added.

As many fans already know, Scott and Sofia have been dating for over a year now — and things are seemingly very serious between them. They are spotted together often, and have been seen multiple times with Disick’s children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — whom he shares with his former girlfriend, Kourtney.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship is actually a positive thing for Kourtney Kardashian and her family.

Sources tell People that Kourtney and the Kardashians actually really “love” Sofia, and believe that she has been such a good influence on Scott throughout the duration of their relationship.

The family is said to believe that Sofia is helping Scott to become a better and a healthier person. As for Kourtney, she reportedly thinks that Scott and Sofia are good together, and is thankful that Richie is there to help Disick with his daddy duties when the kids are in his care.

Richie is said to be a huge help with the children, and loves having them around. In addition, Kardashian allegedly feels more comfortable when she’s there helping out, and now trusts Sofia with the kids — who reportedly give their mother “good reports” about their father’s girlfriend after spending time with them as a couple.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!.