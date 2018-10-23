‘RHONJ’ Star Shows Off Home As She Prepares To Divorce Husband

A star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is showing off the home she still shares with her husband as she prepares for their eventual divorce.

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey, who just married five months ago, are still living together despite beginning divorce proceedings.

Staub told Us Weekly that the couple moved into their new home in Englewood, New Jersey, upon their marriage. She plans to remain there once they divorce.

“This house was built when we moved in and we just got here, it hasn’t even been a year yet and I will be the one staying here, [that] is my wish and my intent.”

Staub, despite her marriage issues, is enjoying her home, as noted in a story published on Bravo TV’s Home and Design page.

The reality star revealed to Bravo that she loves to entertain her family in her new home.

“Every week I have the whole family here, but the holidays are extra special, we do set this table but it’s not enough for everybody,” she said. The site revealed that she has so many people over at one time, the reality star has to employ a second farmhouse style dining table just off her kitchen that, with extensions, can seat an additional 14 people.

Staub made sure her home was decorated with a careful mindset which showcases her love for animals. She noted that all of her design elements are cruelty-free.

“All the pillows and all the fur that you see in my home is my décor, [it] is no harm done to animals — it’s all shaven off the animals, so they get to grow it back again,” she explained.

Staub may be dealing with her own personal issues, but she continues to show support for her fellow Housewives castmates, including Teresa Giudice, who is dealing with her own pain amidst husband Joe’s deportation drama.

She recently stepped out with Giudice for a Steven Dann store opening in Greenvale, New York, on October 22.

News of Staub and Caffrey’s sudden split came after the reality TV personality sought a temporary restraining order against her husband, claiming in court documents that she “found her husband standing in her garage” on August 12, appearing “to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational,” per Us Weekly.

Caffrey reportedly then filed his own restraining order against Staub.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo TV.