Rosie O’Donnell’s Fiancee Elizabeth Rooney Flashes Massive Engagement Ring On Instagram

The cat is officially out of the bag – and so is the sparkler!

After a ton of speculation, Rosie O’Donnell finally confirmed her engagement to girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney yesterday. And shortly after Rosie confirmed the big news to the public, her fiancee was quick to give fans a glimpse of the massive engagement ring that she received from the comedienne.

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram account last night to share a photo of her insane diamond ring and it definitely does not disappoint. In the photo, celebrations are clearly in order as Rooney holds a wine glass in her hand. Her nails are perfectly manicured and you can see a glimpse of her face and body in the background. But the star of the show is clearly the massive engagement ring.

Rooney’s fans have already gone nuts over the expensive piece of jewelry, giving the photo a ton of props with over 684 likes in addition to 175 comments and counting. Many wished Elizabeth and Rosie well while countless others took to the comments section to gush over the beautiful engagement ring.

“Congratulations!!!! Gorgeous ring! Wishing you both all the happiness in the world!”

“Congratulations! Rosie has been such an inspiration to me over the years. And wow you are stunning! Wishing you both many years of blissful happiness,” another chimed in.

“Now that’s a ring!!! Congratulations,” one more gushed.

Prior to Rosie confirming the news of the engagement, fans were speculating that the pair was indeed engaged after Rooney changed her Instagram bio to the letter R with an engagement ring emoji right next to it. But the pair remained silent on the matter until Rosie shared the news yesterday.

As the Inquisitr reported, Rosie confirmed the engagement but also noted that the couple is in no hurry to rush down the aisle, hinting that it will likely be a long engagement. During the interview, Rosie couldn’t help but gush about Rooney, calling her a “wonderful woman” and also praising her for making her own living as a police officer.

“She’s very much an equal, she’s very much her own person and loves what she does. She’s a pretty unbelievable young woman.”

Rosie also touched on the couple’s large age difference, which has many people talking. Rosie is 23 years Elizabeth’s senior and she’s definitely well aware that some people are talking about it as she noted in the interview.

“I keep telling her I’m too old for her. But she doesn’t seem to care,” she said. “She’s like, ‘I was in the Army! I put my life on the line every day you think I don’t know who I want to date?’ I’m like, ‘Alright I guess that’s true.’ She has a lot of good points.”

Fans will just have to wait to see when the couple does end up walking down the aisle.