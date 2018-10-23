‘B&B’ Spoilers For Tuesday, October 23: Pam Threatens Quinn, Ridge Calls 911

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 23 promise high drama as Bill (Don Diamont) is rushed to hospital after falling off his balcony. The publishing tycoon will be fighting for his life after his physical exchange with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Pam (Alley Mills) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) are also at odds as they have opposing views about the way Pam’s wedding should play out.

Pam has already made it clear that she wants to have her wedding at the Forrester mansion. Despite Quinn suggesting alternatives and even suggesting that they have a medieval themed wedding. Quinn reckons that Pam and Charlie (Dick Christie) are such an unusual and unique couple that they should not settle for less when it comes to their wedding ceremony. But Pam was adamant that she wanted to get married beneath the portrait of her sister, leading to Eric (John McCook) finally telling his former sister-in-law that he would love to host her wedding.

Highlight Hollywood teases that Quinn and Pam will be arguing about the location of the ceremony, when Quinn will take a dig at Pam’s unstable past. B&B viewers know that Pam has a history of psychotic behavior but that it was later found that she had a brain tumor which led to her erratic actions. The jibe will hit a nerve, and Pam will threaten Quinn not to ruin her wedding.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Pam and Quinn make digs at each other while arguing over the location of Pam and Charlie’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/2zuywasXgE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 23, 2018

Viewers will remember that Thorne heard Bill scream as Ridge walked back into the house. When he rushed onto the balcony, he found that Bill had fallen off of it. Courier Journal states that it’s Ridge who will call 911 to alert them about the unconscious Bill. Soap Centralindicates that the patient will be rushed to the hospital, and spoiler photos show Dollar Bill wearing a neck brace when he is wheeled in to the hospital.

In the meantime, someone will also call and let Katie (Heather Tom) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) know to come to the hospital immediately. These two had just been talking about the situation between their husbands and Bill. Brooke had speculated that things could turn physical because Ridge was extremely angry that Bill was pursuing her again.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Dr. Chester will examine Bill and then call his family together. He will give them a “dire prognosis” about Bill’s current condition. It seems as if grim news awaits Liam (Scott Clifton), Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and Will (Finnegan George) as they wait to see it Bill will recover.