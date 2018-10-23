Watch Manchester United Vs Juventus UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Ronaldo Returns To Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo makes his return to Old Trafford as his Juventus side travels to Manchester to face United in a UEFA Champions League Group H clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford for the first time in five years, when Sir Alex Ferguson was still at the helm of the then-mighty Manchester United as The Daily Mail recalled, when he plays just his 11th game for Italian champions Juventus, in a UEFA Champions League Group H match that will live stream from Manchester on Tuesday.

Ronaldo first rocketed to global superstardom during his six seasons with Manchester United, Goal.com reports, leading the team to three Premier League championships as well as an FA Cup win, and perhaps most memorably, the first of Ronald’s five UEFA Champions League trophies, the other four coming during his career with Real Madrid.

The defending Italian champs signed Ronaldo largely to lift Juventus, a team that has dominated Italy’s Serie A, to only its third Champions League title — and first since 1996, according to The Telegraph. But Ronaldo has vowed that if he scores a goal against his old club, he will refuse to celebrate — as he also refused when he scored a winning goal at Old Trafford for Real Madrid in 2013.

“We have to respect Manchester United — fantastic team, experienced coach — but I expect and look forward that Juventus will win the game,” Ronaldo said at a press conference. “It’s a huge thing to come back. I remember what it was like in Manchester. My history, I won lots of trophies, cups, leagues, the Champions League. I remember the support of the fans.”

Rumored Juventus transfer target Paul Pogba will lead Manchester United against the Italian champs. Clive Rose / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s Manchester United vs. Juventus UEFA Champions League Matchday Three clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the iconic, 75,000-seat Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Tuesday, October 23. In Italy, kickoff will take place at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the United-Juve match starts at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, October 24.

Juventus has won both of their first two Champions League group stage matches and won their first eight Serie A matches as well, per Sky Sports, but a 1-1 draw with Genoa on Saturday ended the winning streak. United, now commanded by Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid Manager Jose Mourinho, has a win and a draw in Group H, meaning that a win on Tuesday vaults them over Juve into the top spot by one point.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo discuss his return to Old Trafford after nine years in his pre-match press conference in the video below courtesy of ESPN FC.

To watch the Manchester United vs. Juventus UEFA Champions League Matchday Three showdown live stream online from northern England, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or by downloading the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Red Devils vs. Old Lady showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch Ronaldo’s return to Manchester stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial — and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League group stage game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans can watch a live stream of the 20-time English top-flight champs against the 34-time and current defending Italian titleholders by accessing the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will carry the match. Portuguese fans can Ronaldo play in Manchester via Eleven Sports Portugal, and in Canada, fans watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.