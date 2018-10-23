LeBron James Is In Talks To Produce A Brand New ‘Friday the 13th’ Reboot

Basketball superstar LeBron James and his production company are in talks to release a brand new 'Friday the 13th' reboot.

Basketball superstar LeBron James production company SpringHill Entertainment is teaming with Vertigo Entertainment to try to acquire the rights to the ‘Friday the 13th’ franchise with the hopes of rebooting the series, according to Bloody Disgusting.

Insiders tell Page Six that Victor Miller, the writer behind the original classic horror flick, needed the support of both Vertigo and SpringHill to get the rights back. With both Vertigo and SpringHill involved, it’s likely Warner Bros., who distributed the latest reboot of the series in 2009, would be in charge of the next release.

The film is still in it’s earliest stages, not even having a writer or director on board yet, but it would likely focus on hockey-mask wearing mass-murderer Jason Voorhees hacking and slashing his way through unsuspecting teenagers at Camp Crystal Lake.

If the rumors are true, James company will be very busy over the next few months, since they’re also in charge of a much-anticipated ‘Space Jam’ sequel.

‘Black Panther’ and ‘Creed’ director Ryan Coogler is even involved in the film as a producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

James has been very complimentary of Coogler, telling The Hollywood Reporter that he “loved his vision” for ‘Black Panther,’ which brought a superhero who looked like them to black kids everywhere.

“So for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing.” James said.

The possibility of rebooting the ‘Friday the 13th’ series might be due to the recent success of high-profile horror movies.

Fellow 80’s horror movie franchise reboot ‘Halloween’ raked in a whopping $70 in it’s opening weekend and Vertigo has had past successes in last year’s mega-hit film ‘It.’

On top of that, James himself has not made a secret of how big of a horror fan he is, particularly of the ‘Friday the 13th’ series.

James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, “I’m a huge horror fan. I love horror movies. Obviously Friday the 13th being Jason Vorhees day, I think it’s cool. I remember as a kid on Friday the 13th right when I got home from school, my mother and I we would just watch horror movie after horror movie after horror movie. It’s crazy because now my kids love horror movies too. My two boys love them. When I come home they be wanting to watch horror movies. But no superstitions besides just having a great respect for some of the great slashers of all time, some of the greatest ones of all time. And Freddy (Krueger), Michael Myers and Jason Vorhees and Chucky and a couple more.”

James has also released ‘Friday the 13th’-inspired sneakers and horrified his 43.8 million Instagram followers with his Pennywise the Dancing Clown costume last Halloween and photos of himself in a Jason Voorhees-inspired hockey mask.